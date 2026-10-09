October 10, 2026 12:59 AM हिंदी

Zach Braff reveals Olivia Rodrigo was kicked out an actor’s birthday party

Zach Braff reveals Olivia Rodrigo was kicked out an actor’s birthday party

Los Angeles, Oct 9 (IANS) The reason behind John C. McGinley kicking Olivia Rodrigo out of his home has been revealed. Hollywood actor Zach Braff recently made the revelation.

The 51-year-old star has recalled a moment when the daughter of ‘Scrubs’ creator Bill Lawrence brought her friend, Olivia with her to try and crash the Rooster actor's birthday party, but neither of them were welcome.

Zach Braff recently appeared on Netflix's Shut Up Evan show, and said, “This is a funny story. Olivia Rodrigo is very good friends with Charlotte Lawrence, who’s a singer and actress herself”.

He further mentioned, “I had met Olivia through Charlotte because, oh, sorry, I should give more context. Bill Lawrence, who created ‘Scrubs’, ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Shrinking’, and ‘Rooster’, is one of my best friends. Charlotte is his daughter, so she’s like a niece to me. Before Olivia blew up, she was over at the house. I knew she was a working singer and actress, but Johnny C. McGinley, my co-star from ‘Scrubs’, was having a birthday party, and he said, ‘I don’t want any of the kids to come over. I just want the adults’. In his mind, that meant pretty much anyone under 30”.

Zach shared that "Charlotte didn't care" about the restrictions to the guest list, as he said, "She and her friend Olivia were jumping over his fence, saying, ‘Can we come join the barbecue, please?’ Johnny had no idea who Olivia Rodrigo was. They came in, went to the barbecue, and he was like, ‘All right, you kids, get out’”.

Things took a twist when John's daughter "walked in" and was rendered speechless by the turn of events.

Zach shared, "Then Johnny C.’s daughter walked in, saw Olivia Rodrigo standing in her living room, and was like, ‘What? What are you doing in my house?’ She could barely speak. Olivia was so sweet, and we all laughed about it. The girls left, and then, like a month later, Olivia’s star exploded. I started sending Johnny pictures of her playing arenas, and I was like, ‘This is the young woman you kicked out of your home’”.

--IANS

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