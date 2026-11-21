Sydney, Nov 21 (IANS) Veteran Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has signalled that he would have a rethink over his future in the Test side if Pat Cummins is removed as the side’s captain over the latest allegations from the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

“I think I’d have to be put in that position to make a decision, but you’d have to think about it, yeah,” Hazlewood was quoted as saying by The Courier Mail on Saturday.

Hazlewood’s comments are the strongest public support yet for Cummins, who has been under pressure since Cameron Bancroft wrote a 4000-word column for The West Australian earlier this week, saying the bowling group knew sandpaper was being used on the ball.

Usman Khawaja, whose autobiography ‘Sabr’ reopened the saga, and David Warner had made similar suggestions before him. Hazlewood called the criticism of Cummins ‘a bit of a pile on’ and said a change of captain on the eve of the home Test summer, starting against New Zealand in Perth on December 9, would leave the dressing room unsettled.

“I think if we turned up for the first Test and he wasn’t the captain and it was someone else, honestly, I don’t know how that would go. He’s a great leader. If you went around and asked everyone in the team, you’d hear the same response. To get the group where it is now and in a position where something like that (sandpaper) is never going to happen again – I think is just a remarkable job.”

Hazlewood, Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon had signed a joint statement in 2021 denying any prior knowledge of sandpaper being taken onto the field. Hazlewood has again said he had no knowledge of the tampering and added that he trusted the version he gave investigators right after the Cape Town Test more than any account offered years later.

“We were interviewed straight after (Cape Town) and I trust what I said in that two-three hour interrogation more than anything because it was in the day or two after. It was fresh in my mind at that point. Two things stand out for me from what’s been said.

“Was I an architect in the plan to tamper with the ball with sandpaper? And was I aware (of) sandpaper or foreign substances being used on the field? The answer is no. When it boils down to it I think those two points are crucial.”

The sandpaper plan was first discussed at tea on day two of the second Test at Gqeberha, with Australia behind in the game. There was no shortage of sandpaper in the dressing room because the players used it to prepare their bats. Bancroft has alleged that then head coach Darren Lehmann and bowling coach David Saker were present when Warner came up with the idea.

Now Hazlewood said he was not part of those conversations, while admitting of a divide within the Steve Smith-led side at the time. “It wasn’t the closest team. It’s been thrown around now about bowlers versus batters, but at that point in time, it might have been true to a degree.

“As bowlers in a tea break. You’ve only got 20 minutes so I’m probably changing all my gear and I’m getting out on the field earlier to bowl to whoever wants to catch, probably the fielding coach. It’s a lot different to lunch where you sit down and touch on things about how the game is going. Tea breaks are a very busy time.”

Further quizzed on if he knew the plan was for sandpaper to be used on the boundary rope as players took to the field, Hazlewood denied having any such knowledge. “No. This obviously is what happened, but I honestly can’t remember ever picking a ball up on the side of the boundary and carrying it with the team.

“I read the other day something about the cameras aren’t on us for that half a minute or whatever, but I’ve never even thought of something like that to be a part of it. That was news to me. It was probably after this series that it changed to the umpire has it in his hand and he throws it to you (out in the middle).

“It’s definitely a normal interaction and I read that part (in Bancroft’s statement). I have no doubt that he was asking us those things about the ball reversing. There’s not one point in his statement where he says ‘Oh, I’m doing this with sandpaper.’

At the same time, Hazlewood expressed sympathy for Bancroft, who was handed a nine-month ban for the Sandpaper usage. “Yeah, 100 per cent. “I think that’s the pretty general feeling towards Bangers. I thought he did an unbelievable job at fighting through that nine-month period, finding his way back into the Australian team.

“Unfortunately, he couldn’t quite stay there. Opening the batting is a tough spot. The way he’s dealt with it, I think things could have gone a lot differently if it was someone else who wasn’t potentially as strong.

“(What happened to Bancroft) is definitely a reflection on where the group was. There were probably quite a few players in that room or coaching staff that thought, ‘I should be doing something about this,’ and Bangers probably paid the ultimate price as well as Steve and David. Assuming everyone knows and actually knowing everyone knows – that gap is huge. That’s a big chasm.”

Critics have argued that the bowlers must have noticed something was wrong with the ball because they handled it so often. Hazlewood said they spent far less time with it than people assumed. “When you’re not bowling you’re at fine leg. When I’m bowling I am profusely sweating.

“I get thrown the ball right at the end (to avoid his sweat), put it in my hand, look at what’s the rough side, what’s the shiny side and bowl the ball. That’s literally what happens. I never remember looking at the ball and going ‘wow, this is not natural deterioration’. And obviously the umpires didn’t either.”

Hazlewood signed off by saying that Cummins, of all the bowlers, had the least to gain from a tampered ball. “Patty’s not a big reverse swing bowler, ironically. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him really reverse the ball. Starcy (Mitchell Starc) and myself are a bit more slingers, and reverse swinging.”

--IANS

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