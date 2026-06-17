Zac Efron is making radical changes neglecting his 'personal life'

Los Angeles, June 17 (IANS) Hollywood actor Zac Efron is hard focused on finding happiness in small little things in life. The reason behind this is that he "neglected" his "personal life" for such a long time.

The 38-year-old actor has admitted his priorities in life have completely changed and he's now determined to put his mental health first and happiness first after spending so many years focusing on his career in Hollywood, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told ‘Heat’ magazine, "It’s taken me a while to get there, but my biggest motivation is to be happy in both my professional and personal life. For too long, I only focused on work and I neglected my personal life”.

The actor also insisted he's never going to sacrifice his mental health to get in shape for a role again after previously suffering to get a beach body for his Baywatch movie.

He said, "I think men, just like women, have to be realistic. The shape I was in for Baywatch, wasn’t sustainable. I wasn’t happy living the way I was to get in that shape. These days, I place a much bigger priority on my mental health”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actor’s comments come after it was revealed the actor has been busy building his dream home in Australia.

The actor is working on the project with designerJoost Bakker who is creating a unique sustainable home for him in the countryside close to Byron Bay in New South Wales, where Zac bought a 128-hectare plot of land in 2020. The house will be mostly made from hemp and feature six bedroom "pods" as well as a roof top garden.

Zac recently revealed he bought the land in Australia on the advice of fellow actor Russell Crowe and he's excited about building his dream home.

--IANS

aa/