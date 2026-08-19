Akhil Sachdeva says the singer in him hasn’t been used to his true potential in the industry

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Music composer Akhil Sachdeva, who has composed the song ‘Piya Ghar Aaya - Homecoming’ from the recently released Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Awarapan 2’, has said that he hasn’t been used as a singer to his true potential in the industry.

The composer spoke with IANS after the film’s release in the BKC area of Mumbai. Market forces are something that impact an artist to a large extent. Sometimes producers or show organizers arm-twist an artiste. When asked what's the trick to navigating that, he said, “I think it happens. It's a time phase. I've been doing music for 15 years. I've been doing Bollywood for 10 years. Since my debut in 2017 with ‘Badrinath ki Dulhaniya’, it's been almost 9 years. Music is God's gift. Not people's. Everyone does it in their own way. I have to give my music my own way. Only then will I connect with my fans”.

He further mentioned, “That's why I try to write my own songs, compose my own songs because what I want to say in my own way, no one else will be able to say it. It's not justice”.

Does he crave for creative control?

He said, “I don't yearn for it. Situations were such that I have to do everything on my own. I don't shy away from saying that when I have given such big songs, not many people have used my voice. But that doesn't take anything away from my talent and what my belief on music is. God gave me one thing that you are sufficient enough, you will do it yourself. There are few people who love me. I don't blame anyone but there is a timing in life. I think after Abharapan and my upcoming movies which are very big, I think people will use my voice”.

“And I want this voice to be used properly. But if it's not there, I don't want to go with that regret because the fight is not mine but with the artist inside me. He should get the place he deserves. God gave me the capability that I can write, compose and sing on my own. He has blessed me with all this and I appreciate it a lot. I value it a lot. I move forward with that value and pure heart”, he added.

--IANS

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