September 09, 2026 3:04 PM हिंदी

Ali Abbas Zafar marks 15 years of making films as he celebrates ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’

Ali Abbas Zafar marks 15 years of making films as he celebrates ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) As his debut directorial ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’ turned 15 in Hindi cinema on Wednesday, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar marked the moment and said that the first film is always special.

Zafar took to Instagram, where he shared the poster of the film starring Imran Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ali Zafar, and Tara D'Souza.

“15 years of making films . This is where it all started . First film is always special @yrf @katrinakaif Imran Ali and team MBKD,” he wrote as the caption and added the track “Choomantar” as the background.

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan follows Kush Agnihotri is asked to find a suitable bride for his brother, Luv and reconnects with Dimple Dixit, an eccentric and spirited woman from his past, and arranges her engagement to Luv, only for complications to arise when he and Dimple develop feelings for each other before the wedding.

Zafar’s next film was the action drama Gunday, set in Calcutta in the 1970s and 1980s. The film starred Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

He then went on to make the sports drama Sultan starring Salman Khan as a wrestling champion from Haryana, with Anushka Sharma as a female wrestler who becomes a love interest for Khan's character.

He tasted major success with films such as Tiger Zinda Hai, the sequel to YRF's Ek Tha Tiger. Then there was Bharat. He made his debut as the producer for Khaali Peeli, an action-comedy starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey. The film followed childhood sweethearts Pooja and Blackie get separated due to circumstances.

Zafar’s latest work included the sci-fi action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. His next directorial venture will be a yet-untitled romantic action thriller starring Ahaan Panday as the lead, with Sharvari, Aaishvary Thackeray, Bobby Deol and Jimmy Shergill.

--IANS

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