India to debut in 11 new skill categories at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) India will expand its global skills footprint with first‑time participation in 11 new skill categories at the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai from September 22 to September 27, 2026, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Team Skill India will participate in 63 of 64 skills with a contingent of nearly 70 competitors, making it one of India’s largest and most diverse representations at WorldSkills to date, the statement from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said.

The new categories in which India competes include dental prosthetics, digital interactive media design, intelligent security technology, landscape gardening, optoelectronic technology, retail sales, unmanned aerial systems, industrial mechanics, software testing and heavy vehicle technology, aircraft maintenance.

These categories represent emerging areas that are shaping the future of work, including healthcare technologies, digital design, intelligent systems, drone technologies, advanced manufacturing, mobility solutions and customer-centric services.

Their inclusion underlines India’s focus on aligning skill development with global industry requirements and creating pathways for youth in internationally benchmarked skill domains.

The participation in the event is being led under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) driving India’s WorldSkills preparation.

Preparation for these first-time categories is being supported by a collaborative ecosystem of specialised training institutions and industry partners, including Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC), Karnataka, among many others including domain experts.

"India’s participation in these new categories reflects the growing depth and maturity of the country’s skilling ecosystem, which is expanding from strong foundations in traditional trades to advanced technologies, specialised services, creative industries and next-generation industrial capabilities," the statement said.

“India’s participation in these new skills reflects the evolution of our skilling ecosystem towards future-facing and globally relevant capabilities. Through strong partnerships and rigorous preparation, we are enabling our youth to compete with confidence and benchmark themselves against global standards,” said Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, MSDE.

India’s performance in global skill competitions has shown steady progress over the years, rising from 29th rank at WorldSkills in 2015 to 13th position in 2024. The country further strengthened its international performance by securing 8th rank in Asia at WorldSkills Asia 2025 and winning five medals at the Taipei Capital Cup 2026.

—IANS

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