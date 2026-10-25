Yuki Bhambri-Ryan Seggerman lift Almaty Open doubles trophy

Almaty, Oct 25 (IANS) India's Yuki Bhambri and American Ryan Seggerman claimed the doubles title at the ATP 250 Almaty Open, beating top-seeded Austrians Lucas Miedler and Neil Oberleitner in a thrilling three-set encounter on Sunday.

The Indian-American duo secured a 7-6(3), 6-7(1), [10-2] victory to lift the trophy at the Almaty Arena. This is Bhambri's fifth ATP Tour title.

The opening set was tightly contested, with both teams holding serve confidently. The set was eventually decided in a tiebreak, where Bhambri and Seggerman prevailed 7-3.

In the second set, the Austrian pair fought back to level the match, dominating the tiebreak 7-1 and forcing a deciding match tiebreak.

Bhambri and Seggerman took control from the opening points of the match tiebreak, producing a commanding performance to seal a 10-2 victory and secure the title.

The match lasted one hour and 26 minutes. During the encounter, the Indian-American pair fired six aces and committed just one double fault. Their Austrian opponents recorded three aces and one double fault.

In March, Bhambri reached his maiden semifinal at the ATP Masters 1000 level at Indian Wells, having made the doubles quarter-final at the Masters 1000 level twice. His previous two quarterfinal appearances were at Indian Wells in 2025 (with Goransson) and Miami Masters (with Nuno Borges) the same year.

In February, Bhambri climbed to a career-high ranking of world No. 20 in the ATP Rankings, making him the first Indian men's doubles player to break into the Top 20 after Rohan Bopanna.

The Indian has been steadily progressing since the 2025 season, when he reached the US Open semifinals alongside New Zealand's Michael Venus, where they were narrowly edged out by the fourth-seeded British duo of Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski after holding a set and break advantage.

In March 2025, Bhambri claimed his first ATP 500 title at the Dubai Tennis Championships, partnering Australia's Alexei Popyrin.

--IANS

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