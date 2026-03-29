March 29, 2026 3:13 PM हिंदी

Youth power key to nation-building: PM Modi highlights ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ initiative

Youth power key to nation-building: PM Modi highlights ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ initiative

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underscored the importance of harnessing the energy of the country’s youth for nation-building, stating that initiatives like Mera Yuva Bharat play a crucial role in channelising their potential.

Speaking during the 132nd episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said, “India is the world's youngest country. When the power of the nation's youth is harnessed for nation-building, it provides immense support. In fulfilling this responsibility of nation-building, Mera Yuva Bharat, that is, My Bharat Sanghathan, plays an important role.”

He noted that the initiative has been actively connecting young people across the country with constructive and nation-oriented activities.

“This organisation is connecting the youth of the country with several positive developments,” he said.

Highlighting recent efforts, PM Modi mentioned that Mera Yuva Bharat had organised a “Budget Quest” to engage youth with the Union Budget process and policymaking.

According to him, around 12 lakh young participants from across the country took part in the quiz, and nearly 1.6 lakh were subsequently shortlisted for an essay competition.

“I got a chance to read some of these essays. This shows the eagerness of my young friends to contribute to the progress of the nation,” he said.

Citing examples, the Prime Minister referred to Kotla Raghuveer Reddy from Suryapet in Telangana, Saurabh Baiswar from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, and Sumit Kumar from Gopalganj in Bihar, who wrote on topics related to farmer welfare.

He also mentioned contributions from Aanchal from Mohali in Punjab and Om Prakash Rath from Kendrapara in Odisha, who shared ideas on advancing women-led development.

Pratham Barar from Yamunanagar in Haryana wrote about the importance of a green and clean India as a pathway to prosperity, while Shankh Gupta from Delhi suggested enhancing efforts to identify sports talent in rural areas.

“Our young friends have also shared their ideas on skill development and ease of doing business. I commend all the young people who are sharing their ideas. These ideas are crucial in taking the country forward,” the Prime Minister added.

--IANS

sd/

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians set to become first team to play 300 matches

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians set to become first team to play 300 matches

IPL 2026: 'They didn't show enough responsibility after early wickets,' says Pathan on SRH batting

IPL 2026: 'They didn't show enough responsibility after early wickets,' says Pathan on SRH batting

Orphaned at young age, Mizoram teenager Isak Malsawmtluanga overcomes injury worries to win KITG title

Orphaned at young age, Mizoram teenager Isak Malsawmtluanga overcomes injury worries to win KITG title

Harshvardhan Rane studies for exams en route to the location of 'Force 3'

Harshvardhan Rane studies for exams en route to the location of 'Force 3'

IPL 2026: Kohli’s six-hitting ability has increased in the last two seasons, believes Steyn

IPL 2026: Kohli's six-hitting ability has increased in the last two seasons, believes Steyn

This ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ actor has caught Internet’s fancy over his long innings

This ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ actor has caught Internet’s fancy over his long innings

IPL 2026: There were literally no plans being implemented by SRH’s bowlers, says Steyn

IPL 2026: There were literally no plans being implemented by SRH’s bowlers, says Steyn

Nepal’s ex-Energy Minister Deepak Khadka arrested over money laundering charges

Nepal’s ex-Energy Minister Deepak Khadka arrested over money laundering charges

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh come together for an 'epic night'

Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh come together for an 'epic night'

'Suffered a lot in Congress': NDA’s Thrissur candidate Padmaja Venugopal (IANS Interview)

'Suffered a lot in Congress': NDA’s Thrissur candidate Padmaja Venugopal (IANS Interview)