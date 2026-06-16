'You have to be open to changing plans': Harsh Dubey on his mindset behind dream debut

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Making an international debut is often described as a whirlwind of emotions, but for Harsh Dubey, composure proved as important as preparation. The left-arm spinner, who recently earned his maiden India cap, revealed that adaptability, rather than sticking rigidly to pre-match strategies, was key to helping him settle into international cricket.

Reflecting on his approach to the game, Dubey stressed that planning before the match only goes so far, with in-game decisions often determining success.

"In our team meetings, we discuss the kinds of shots a player might play and the areas in which he is strong. At the end of the day, we can only try because he is a batter and has more opportunities to score runs and in ODIs, there is one more fielder inside the ring. So, I tend to go with my gut feel more often than not. For example, with the first wicket I got, their captain, I knew that if I bowled a bit quicker, it would be easier for him to hit. So, based on that situation, I moved away from the plan slightly and it worked. You should stick to your plans, but not be rigid in thinking they will always work. You have to be open to changing them according to the match situation and the conditions,” he told JioStar.

The debut itself, however, was far from flawless. Dubey admitted his opening over did not unfold the way he had imagined, forcing him to reassess quickly instead of dwelling on the setback.

"I found out the previous evening before the practice that I was making my debut. I actually slept well, not thinking about the match too much. The first over didn't go as well as I would have liked. I was trying to stick to my strengths, but things don't always go according to plan. After that first over, I was thinking about what I could do better, what lengths, speed or trajectory I could bowl that would work on that wicket,” he added.

That ability to reset mentally, he believes, has become an increasingly important aspect of his cricket as his career has progressed. Rather than focusing only on technical improvements, Dubey has made mental readiness the cornerstone of his preparation, ensuring he is equipped for opportunities across formats whenever they arise.

"After a certain age, I feel the preparation becomes more mental; it's about how you prepare yourself for every situation because you have to be ready for an opportunity at any time. During the off-season, I kept that in mind and practised with both the red ball and the white ball so that I am prepared, irrespective of the format. Since I didn't get a chance to play in the Test match, my focus was on doing well in the ODIs. I spoke to my coaches and worked on my bowling and fielding, and those things really helped,” Dubey stated.

Dubey also credited the gradual progression through India's cricketing pathway for easing the transition to the highest level. Time spent in domestic cricket, India A assignments and the IPL exposed him to experienced international players and helped build confidence long before his first appearance in national colours.

"Obviously, those things help because you come through a system after performing in domestic cricket. Then you get an opportunity in the IPL, where you are part of a good environment and share the dressing room with international players. Those experiences really help because, eventually, the more you communicate with senior players, the more you learn, and that is beneficial going forward. I got those opportunities while playing for India A in the Emerging Asia Cup and then in the IPL, and I kept improving step by step. Those opportunities certainly helped me feel a little more at ease before the debut. There were definitely nerves, but not as much,” he noted.

--IANS

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