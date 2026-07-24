Mauritius at centre of India's diplomatic policy during PM Modi's tenure: Foreign Minister

Port Louis, July 24 (IANS) Terming SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) visions as "landmark initiatives", Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and role in strengthening ties between both countries.

In an interview with IANS, Ramful highlighted that a number of finance infrastructure projects have been launched by India in Mauritius under PM Modi's leadership. He said that the special economic package of USD 680 million announced by India last year showcases importance attached by New Delhi to its ties with Port Louis under PM Modi's leadership.

"Mauritius has remained at the centre of India's diplomatic policy during Prime Minister Modi's tenure. He has visited Mauritius in two occasions - in 2015 and again in 2025. On both occasions, he had launched two landmark initiatives: SAGAR and MAHASAGAR Vision," said Ramful.

"During his tenure, there have been unprecedented number of Indian finance infrastructure projects that have mushroomed in Mauritius, including the ENT Hospital, Metro Express, the Supreme Court Building, and the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute, just to name a few. Recently, during our Prime Minister's visit to India, the Government of India announced a special economic package of about USD 680 million, in terms of grants and concessional lines of credit. This shows how Mauritius has been given importance under Prime Minister Modi's leadership," he added.

Last September, India announced a Special Economic Package (SEP) of USD 680 million during Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam's State Visit to India, which included a budgetary assistance of USD 25 million. Important projects under this SEP include New Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam National Hospital, AYUSH Centre of Excellence, Veterinary School, Animal Hospital, Provision of helicopters, completion of construction work of new ATC tower at SSR International Airport, Development of Motorway M4 and Development of Ring Road Phase II.

Highlighting PM Modi's popularity in Mauritius, Ramful said, "In Mauritius, like in many other countries, PM Modi's leadership and statesmanship is largely acclaimed by the population. During his visit in 2025 as the Chief Guest for our National Day celebrations, he was given a warm reception by the public. He was also conferred The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, Mauritius' highest civilian honour. This shows the warmth that the people of Mauritius have for PM Modi."

He stressed that cultural diplomacy between the two nations has helped immensely in preserving Indian values, traditions, culture and their language in Mauritius. He highlighted that Bhojpuri language is spoken by a large number of people in Mauritius.

"Our relationship dates back to over two centuries. Our ancestors came from different parts of India, they brought with them their values, traditions, cultures, and also their language. These values, these cultures, and the language that they speak have stood the test of time. Today, Bhojpuri language is spoken by a large number of the population. Cultural diplomacy between India and Mauritius has also helped to preserve these values. Institutions such as the Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Mauritius that promotes Indian culture and has been instrumental in preserving Indian culture here in Mauritius. The OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cards which is given to seventh generation Indian descendants, is another initiative that I believe will help to preserve that heritage in the future."

--IANS

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