Re-aligned run-up has helped Ravi Bishnoi, says Sunil Joshi ahead of 2nd T20I

Harare, July 24 (IANS) India’s stand-in bowling coach Sunil Joshi has revealed that leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi made subtle tweaks to his run-up alignment to refine his bowling in the ongoing T20I series against Zimbabwe, where the visitors have a 1-0 lead.

Bishnoi had his struggles with back-foot no-balls, something which cost India the game against England at Manchester earlier this month. The corrective work on it has been done by Joshi and spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule.

“He hasn't changed anything in his action. He has re-aligned it in the run-up a little bit. We've also communicated with Sairaj (Bahutule, spin bowling coach). So, we've had good conversations with him. Eventually, we've seen that he's not even going close to the return crease also, which is very pleasing for him, honestly, and for us also,” Joshi told reporters in the pre-match press conference, ahead of the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

With India finally getting a win after going winless in series defeats to Ireland and England, Joshi lauded the team for bouncing back strongly. “I think the first thing is, as a bowling coach, if you look at it, what conversations we had with the players is - I know it was a hectic series in Ireland and England.

“So, coming back and then traveling, we've got to give credit to the players also. Coming back here, it's important to understand that win is a must, which has happened. I'm very pleased with the bowling performances of all the bowlers,” he said.

Joshi also expressed satisfaction with the resurgence of pacer Mayank Yadav alongside young fast bowler Ashok Sharma. “Look, even though Mayank played in 2024, it's very pleasing for everyone. It’s for me also because he has come back very strong and been consistent. I mean, his rhythm has been very good.

“He was also in good rhythm yesterday. Ashok - we have seen how he is effective in Sri Lanka also. He got the opportunity for that. It's a good thing for the Indian fast bowling pool that we have so many fast bowlers.

“So, at the right time, at the right situation, at the right moment, we have to utilise them. We just have to prepare them. Opportunity can come at any time. We should prepare them very well and be ready.”

Emphasising the need for mental adaptability across different touring conditions, Joshi signed off by saying, “Look, there's not much difference in the conditions. We just need to switch on as a mental mindset. It's all about being strong and in those situations, we need to focus on what we need.

“Whether you play in Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe or England, your line and length doesn't change. So, we have to focus on that. Be mindful of what sort of a batter, what sort of a situation you are in and then, be aware and react to the situations.”

--IANS

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