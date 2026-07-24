July 24, 2026 7:05 PM हिंदी

England seamer Em Arlott to leave Warwickshire, signs three-year deal with Yorkshire

England seamer Em Arlott to leave Warwickshire, signs three-year deal with Yorkshire (Image Credit: Yorkshire County Cricket Club)

Leeds, July 24 (IANS) England seamer Em Arlott will leave Warwickshire at the end of the 2026 season after signing a three-year contract with Yorkshire, a move driven by a desire for having a new challenge in her cricketing career.

Em, who has been capped ten times internationally since her debut in 2025, last featured for England in the Women’s ODI World Cup held later in the year. She will join Yorkshire ahead of the 2027 season as the club continues to strengthen its setup after stepping up to Tier One of the women's county structure.

“I’m delighted to be joining Yorkshire at what is a pivotal point in the development of their team. I’m in no doubt that women’s cricket has grown rapidly across the region and I’m excited to experience the energy behind this.

“When I spoke to Rich (Pyrah) and Gavin Hamilton, I could feel the vision of where they are taking this team and to get the opportunity to play with cricketers like Lauren Winfield-Hill and Jess Jonnassen is a huge pull. These are legends of the game, and I feel ready to help get Yorkshire to the very top,” said Em in a statement by Yorkshire.

Highlighting her arrival as a testament to the club's growing stature, Yorkshire's general manager Gavin Hamilton said, “We’re really pleased to have secured the signing of Em. Her move to Headingley shows the strength of the project we are building here.

“She will add some incredible experience into the dressing room, especially having played international cricket. We’re all delighted to be welcoming her to Yorkshire and I’m certainly looking forward to seeing her pull the White Rose on for the first time in 2027.”

Meanwhile, Warwickshire head coach Ali Maiden expressed disappointment over her departure while acknowledging her decision to seek fresh avenues. “We’re disappointed to lose Em, but she goes with our blessing. She’s done well for us, performed consistently over the years and has been a valued part of Warwickshire for a long time.

“At this stage of her career, she feels she wants a fresh start and a new challenge, and we respect that decision. We will miss her around the group, but she leaves with our best wishes and we’d like to thank her for everything she has given to the Club. Everyone at Warwickshire wishes Em all the very best for the future.”

--IANS

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