‘You can’t keep everything inside’: Veda on Harmanpreet’s emotional return to form

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Former India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy has backed Harmanpreet Kaur’s importance to the national side after the experienced batter returned to form with a significant innings during India’s T20I series against Zimbabwe, explaining that the emotions she displayed afterwards reflected the passion she continues to bring to the game.

The innings, played during India’s 3-0 series sweep in Zimbabwe, offered a timely boost for the senior batter as the team looks towards the upcoming Champions Trophy. Although Harmanpreet no longer leads India as captain, her role in the batting line-up remains crucial. With the major tournament approaching and India preparing to compete in home conditions, Krishnamurthy believes the team will continue to rely on the former skipper’s experience and ability to deliver when it matters.

"I think that’s exactly what is expected of her. Even though she’s not the captain now, she’s still a key batter India would want to have in the line-up, especially with the upcoming Champions Trophy campaign in Indian conditions. Having the experience of someone like Harman is important, and it’s important that she gets runs as well. So, it was good to see her back among the runs," Veda told JioStar.

Harmanpreet’s return to form, therefore, gives India another reason for optimism, particularly with the responsibility of producing under pressure likely to increase as the Champions Trophy approaches.

However, it was not simply the batting performance that caught Krishnamurthy’s attention. Harmanpreet’s emotional response also prompted the former India player to reflect on how the senior batter expresses herself, both during matches and away from the field.

"There’s a lot of passion when you’re playing cricket, and passion also brings emotion. Certain players have a tendency not to show it, but Harman is someone who’s shown those emotions in the past as well, whether it is on the field or during interviews. She’s someone who wears her heart on her sleeve, someone who probably expresses a lot more than other players. Sometimes you can’t keep everything inside, and you feel good when you express yourself. Then you saw her on the field, smiling and laughing around. That’s how Harman is," she added.

With the Champions Trophy on the horizon, India will hope Harmanpreet can carry that confidence forward.

--IANS

vi/bc