Yogi Babu’s ‘Singaram’ to hit screens on October 30!

Chennai, Oct 9 (IANS) The makers of director K.V. Kathirvelu's upcoming comedy and family entertainer ‘Singaram’, featuring actor Yogi Babu in the lead, on Friday announced that their film would hit screens worldwide on October 30 this year.

For the unaware, Singaram's director Kathirvelu is best known for having directed ‘Rajavamsam’.

The film, which has music by Sam C.S, has been produced jointly by A.S. Ramana Balaji and Padmavathi Gandhi under the banner of Raack Productions.

Yogi Babu, who has been entertaining audiences in Tamil cinema with his distinctive style of comedy, plays the lead role in the film. Alongside him, actors Vela Ramamoorthy, M.S. Bhaskar, Maria Vincent, Charms, Aarthi Ganesh, Manobala, Kalki, Marimuthu, Padava Gopi, Sendrayan, T.S.R., Deepa Shankar, Sabitha Rai, Java Sundaresan and K.M. Ganeshkar will be seen in pivotal roles.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Yogi Babu plays a person who belongs to the Narikuravar community in the film.

The central theme of the film will revolve Yogi Babu's character and the manner in which confronts the oppression that he faces. The film will be about the challenges he faces in his life and how he gains the courage to determine his own life.

Through a screenplay that blends comedy with emotionally moving moments, the film, sources say, will portray the journey of a man who fights for his rights and self-respect.

Focusing on the problems encountered in everyday life and the determination required to overcome them, ‘Singaram’ has been crafted to offer audiences a meaningful message along with entertainment, they add.

The film boasts of a sound techinical team. Cinematography for the film has been handled by the very gifted cinematographer, Prasanna S. Kumar, while music is by the master of background score, Sam C.S. Lawrence Kishore has been assigned the responsibility of editing the film, while Gururaj has handled the film's art direction.

--IANS

mkr/