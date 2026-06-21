Yoga a lifelong practice that strengthens both body and mind: Govt officials

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Yoga is not just a one day celebration but a lifelong practice that strengthens both the body and mind, Sanjeev Kumar Kassi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Coal, said on Sunday.

He urged everyone to carry forward the message of International Day of Yoga by incorporating yoga into their daily routine and inspiring others to do the same.

The Ministry of Coal and the Ministry of Mines jointly celebrated the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026 with great enthusiasm and participation, reaffirming the government's commitment to promoting holistic health, mental well-being and a healthy lifestyle among its officers and staff.

Addressing the gathering, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Dr. Veena Kumar Dermal, underscored the importance of making yoga an integral part of everyday life.

She urged all officers and staff to adopt yoga as a daily habit, particularly in view of the sedentary nature of office work. She noted that long hours of sitting can impact physical and mental well-being, and regular practice of yoga helps improve posture, reduce stress, enhance concentration and promote overall health.

She encouraged everyone to devote a few minutes each day to yoga for a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

The programme saw enthusiastic participation from officers and staff of both Ministries, reflecting their commitment towards embracing wellness as an integral part of professional and personal life.

The collective practice of yoga fostered a spirit of unity, discipline and mindfulness among the participants, according to an official statement.

The joint celebration underscored the shared commitment of the Ministry of Coal and the Ministry of Mines towards promoting preventive healthcare, workplace wellness and the vision of a healthier and more productive workforce reiterating the importance of making yoga a daily practice for achieving holistic health and sustainable well-being.

—IANS

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