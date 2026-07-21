‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ actress Aanchal Singh reveals how her mother’s wish inspired her dream bridal look

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actress Aanchal Singh has opened up about the inspiration behind her timeless bridal look. She revealed that her wedding ensemble was deeply rooted in a cherished memory with her mother.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Aanchal, who recently tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Mohit Chawla, shared that choosing a classic red lehenga was more than a fashion statement—it was the fulfillment of a dream both she and her mother had envisioned for years. From the carefully customized outfit to the traditional temple jewellery, Aanchal said every element of her bridal look carried a personal and emotional significance.

Speaking about her bridal vision, the ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ actress shared, “People have asked me whether I always knew what kind of bride I wanted to be, and the answer is yes. I never had mood boards filled with ten different colors or silhouettes. In my heart, I always saw myself as a bride in red.”

Aanchal also recalled a special memory with her mother that stayed with her. “I still remember my mom telling me after watching Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, 'I want to see you as a real bride in that beautiful shade of red one day.'That stayed with me. It wasn’t about recreating the outfit from the show because that bridal look was very contemporary. It was simply about that rich, classic red. Coincidentally, that was exactly the colour I had always imagined for myself too.”

The actress also revealed that her lehenga became a true labor of love. She spent nearly eight hours customizing it, carefully changing embroidery colours, redesigning motifs, refining the border, adding Banarasi fabric to the dupatta, and selecting finer craftsmanship to create a timeless look.

Talking about her jewellery, Aanchal told IANS, “For me, temple jewellery didn’t just feel like an accessory—it felt like a part of the bridal identity I had imagined. I loved its old-world charm and the quiet elegance it brings. It has a richness that doesn’t ask for attention, yet leaves a lasting impression.”

She completed her bridal look with a sleek bun, fresh flowers, a tiny bindi, and classic gold jewellery. Looking back, Aanchal stated she never wanted a bridal look that would trend for one season but one that would remain beautiful for generations. I'm a very detail-oriented person. Once I can visualize something in my head, I don’t stop until I see it come alive exactly the way I imagined it. My bridal look was no different.”

Aanchal married investor Mohit Chawla in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The couple is all set to head to Europe for their romantic honeymoon.

--IANS

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