August 17, 2026 5:24 PM हिंदी

US keen on Greece-Cyprus-Israel undersea power link as key part of IMEC: Report

US keen on Greece-Cyprus-Israel undersea power link as key part of IMEC: Report

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) The US is pushing for the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI), a planned undersea electricity link connecting Greece, Cyprus and Israel, to be taken up as a top priority in Greece’s Eastern Mediterranean strategy, according to a report in Greek City Times.

The recent agreement in Athens allowing French investment group Meridiam to become the majority shareholder in the company behind the Great Sea Interconnector, have raised greater expectations that the project will be implemented in its next phase, the report, by Bill Giannopoulos, states.

For Washington, the interconnector is increasingly being viewed as part of a much larger architecture combining energy security, regional connectivity and the strategic ambitions of IMEC (India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor), the report further states.

IMEC was first presented by India at the G20 summit in New Delhi in 2023, and is now widely seen as the democratic world’s answer to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has written to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ben Black, head of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), calling for greater American attention to the Great Sea Interconnector.

The US lawmakers are of the view that the Eastern Mediterranean could become an important gateway to IMEC and describe the Great Sea Interconnector as strategically important infrastructure for the development of the corridor.

They say projects such as the GSI could strengthen US partners, diversify energy routes and deepen regional cooperation while providing alternatives to infrastructure controlled or influenced by strategic rivals, according to the report.

The representatives also requested a classified briefing from the Trump administration on the geopolitical challenges that could affect completion of the project.

The US lawmakers see the project as more than an electricity connection. They frame it as part of a wider strategic network that could strengthen regional resilience and support closer economic ties between Europe, the Middle East and India.

The proposed interconnector is designed to link the electricity networks of Greece, Cyprus and Israel, creating two-way electricity flows between Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean. For Cyprus, the project is particularly significant because it could help end the island’s long-standing energy isolation.

For Israel, the interconnection could provide an additional layer of energy security, while Greece would strengthen its role as an energy bridge between Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean.

--IANS

sps/na

LATEST NEWS

Demi Moore shares unseen pictures from daughter Tallulah’s wedding: Moments too beautiful to be real

Demi Moore shares unseen pictures from daughter Tallulah’s wedding: Moments too beautiful to be real

India registers increase in employment during July: Govt data

India registers increase in employment during July: Govt data

Hema Malini praises Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947': Humanity more important than Hatred

Hema Malini praises Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947': Humanity more important than Hatred

Team Nabin’s political signal: Cadre, social coalition and digital outreach at heart of BJP’s new strategy

Team Nabin’s political signal: Cadre, social coalition and digital outreach at heart of BJP’s new strategy

Ravi Kishan says arrival of his ‘Clean Up Company’ character disrupts balance of power

Ravi Kishan says arrival of his ‘Clean Up Company’ character disrupts balance of power

Second edition of Kolar Open to get underway at the magnificent ZION Hills Golf County in Kolar, Karnataka, from August 18 to 21. Photo credit: PGTI

Golf: Second edition of Kolar Open to get underway on Tuesday

PoK's Rawalakot honours its martyrs as locals fume over Islamabad's response

PoK's Rawalakot honours its martyrs as locals fume over Islamabad's response

India smartphone shipments ease 10 pc in Q2 206; premium segment in up trend

India's smartphone shipments ease 10 pc in Q2 206; premium segment in up

AI disruption leaves China’s software workers facing layoffs, job insecurity

AI disruption leaves China’s software workers facing layoffs, job insecurity

Pakistan’s malnutrition crisis threatens economic growth and human capital: Report

Pakistan’s malnutrition crisis threatens economic growth and human capital: Report