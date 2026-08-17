August 17, 2026 5:19 PM हिंदी

Abhishek Kumar on audience praising his chemistry with Jannat: Shah Rukh-Kajol jaisi jodi hain

Abhishek Kumar on audience praising his chemistry with Jannat: Shah Rukh-Kajol jaisi jodi hain

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Abhishek Kumar and Jannat Zubair opened up about the audience reaction to their on-screen chemistry, fondly referred to as #Abhinat on social media.

Talking about how viewers react to seeing them together during his appearance on Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming show 'Indian Game Show', hosted by Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa, Abhishek stated that viewers have been showing a lot of love and affection for his pairing with Jannat.

He said hilariously, “Log pata hai kya bol rahe hain? Shah Rukh Khan aur Kajol ki jodi lag rahe hain, Aur mujhe lagta hain, Jannat aur mujhe na, Maldives jaana chahiye (“Do you know what people are saying? 'They look like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol'. I feel like Jannat and I should go to the Maldives.)”

The statement of being compared to one of the most loved pairs in Bollywood left everyone in stitches.

Pulling Abhishek’s leg, Karan Kundrra commented, “yeh game show hain, prem show nahi hain. (This is a game show, not a love show).”

'The Indian Game Show' hosted by Bharti and Harssh is slated to premiere on 24th August at 8:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV!

Before this, Abhishek and Jannat appeared on the cooking reality show, 'Laughter Chefs', where they were seen exchanging an easy and friendly vibe with one another.

Meanwhile, Jannat and her partner on the show, Aly Goni, lifted the trophy for the third season of 'Laughter Chefs'.

Reflecting on her journey, Jannat said that the show gave her a “best buddy".

Posting a couple of pictures of herself and Aly holding the trophy, Jannat had written on social media, “And bittus are the winners of Laughter Chefs!!! Couldn’t have, and wouldn’t have wanted to do this with anyone else but my Bitti. This journey gave me my best buddy, and we got to win it together. Thank you for all the loveeeee everyoneeee!!! Love, BITTUS.”

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

India registers increase in employment during July: Govt data

India registers increase in employment during July: Govt data

Hema Malini praises Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947': Humanity more important than Hatred

Hema Malini praises Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947': Humanity more important than Hatred

Team Nabin’s political signal: Cadre, social coalition and digital outreach at heart of BJP’s new strategy

Team Nabin’s political signal: Cadre, social coalition and digital outreach at heart of BJP’s new strategy

Ravi Kishan says arrival of his ‘Clean Up Company’ character disrupts balance of power

Ravi Kishan says arrival of his ‘Clean Up Company’ character disrupts balance of power

Second edition of Kolar Open to get underway at the magnificent ZION Hills Golf County in Kolar, Karnataka, from August 18 to 21. Photo credit: PGTI

Golf: Second edition of Kolar Open to get underway on Tuesday

PoK's Rawalakot honours its martyrs as locals fume over Islamabad's response

PoK's Rawalakot honours its martyrs as locals fume over Islamabad's response

India smartphone shipments ease 10 pc in Q2 206; premium segment in up trend

India's smartphone shipments ease 10 pc in Q2 206; premium segment in up

AI disruption leaves China’s software workers facing layoffs, job insecurity

AI disruption leaves China’s software workers facing layoffs, job insecurity

Pakistan’s malnutrition crisis threatens economic growth and human capital: Report

Pakistan’s malnutrition crisis threatens economic growth and human capital: Report

'Raajnanndini' actress Neha Solanki calls Nag Panchami 'a beautiful tradition connected to faith'

'Raajnanndini' actress Neha Solanki calls Nag Panchami 'a beautiful tradition connected to faith'