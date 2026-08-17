August 17, 2026 5:23 PM हिंदी

Rohit Roy shares goofy gym moments with Ronit Roy: ‘That’s why you need a brother’

Rohit Roy shares goofy gym moments with Ronit Roy: ‘That’s why you need a brother’

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actor Rohit Roy gave a glimpse into his fun-filled gym session with his brother, actor Ronit Roy.

Sharing a series of pictures on social media, he captured the playful bond the brother-duo share, proving that their time together is not always about fitness. In his post, Rohit joked that what could have been a set of “cool gym pics” was interrupted when Ronit decided to photobomb the pictures.

Sharing their images, he wrote, “This is how it started! And then Mr. @ronitboseroy decided to photobomb what might have been some cool gym pics! And that’s why you need a brother!! One you can be goofy with anywhere, anytime, any reason!!.”

The pictures offer a glimpse into the easy-going camaraderie between the Roy brothers, who are often seen supporting each other while also sharing light-hearted moments. In the pictures, the brother duo can be seen striking several goofy poses during their gym session. In one candid moment, Ronit is seen holding dumbbells while Rohit checks his muscles, while another picture captures the brothers sharing a hearty laugh as they enjoy their time together.

Notably, Rohit Roy shares a close and emotional bond with his elder brother Ronit Roy. The actor has previously spoken about how Ronit took on a father-like role in his life after their father’s passing, making their relationship much deeper than that of siblings.

The brothers have also remained closely connected through their professional lives. Rohit and Ronit have shared the screen in projects such as “Kaabil.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Demi Moore shares unseen pictures from daughter Tallulah’s wedding: Moments too beautiful to be real

Demi Moore shares unseen pictures from daughter Tallulah’s wedding: Moments too beautiful to be real

India registers increase in employment during July: Govt data

India registers increase in employment during July: Govt data

Hema Malini praises Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947': Humanity more important than Hatred

Hema Malini praises Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947': Humanity more important than Hatred

Team Nabin’s political signal: Cadre, social coalition and digital outreach at heart of BJP’s new strategy

Team Nabin’s political signal: Cadre, social coalition and digital outreach at heart of BJP’s new strategy

Ravi Kishan says arrival of his ‘Clean Up Company’ character disrupts balance of power

Ravi Kishan says arrival of his ‘Clean Up Company’ character disrupts balance of power

Second edition of Kolar Open to get underway at the magnificent ZION Hills Golf County in Kolar, Karnataka, from August 18 to 21. Photo credit: PGTI

Golf: Second edition of Kolar Open to get underway on Tuesday

PoK's Rawalakot honours its martyrs as locals fume over Islamabad's response

PoK's Rawalakot honours its martyrs as locals fume over Islamabad's response

India smartphone shipments ease 10 pc in Q2 206; premium segment in up trend

India's smartphone shipments ease 10 pc in Q2 206; premium segment in up

AI disruption leaves China’s software workers facing layoffs, job insecurity

AI disruption leaves China’s software workers facing layoffs, job insecurity

Pakistan’s malnutrition crisis threatens economic growth and human capital: Report

Pakistan’s malnutrition crisis threatens economic growth and human capital: Report