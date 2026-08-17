Rohit Roy shares goofy gym moments with Ronit Roy: ‘That’s why you need a brother’

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actor Rohit Roy gave a glimpse into his fun-filled gym session with his brother, actor Ronit Roy.

Sharing a series of pictures on social media, he captured the playful bond the brother-duo share, proving that their time together is not always about fitness. In his post, Rohit joked that what could have been a set of “cool gym pics” was interrupted when Ronit decided to photobomb the pictures.

Sharing their images, he wrote, “This is how it started! And then Mr. @ronitboseroy decided to photobomb what might have been some cool gym pics! And that’s why you need a brother!! One you can be goofy with anywhere, anytime, any reason!!.”

The pictures offer a glimpse into the easy-going camaraderie between the Roy brothers, who are often seen supporting each other while also sharing light-hearted moments. In the pictures, the brother duo can be seen striking several goofy poses during their gym session. In one candid moment, Ronit is seen holding dumbbells while Rohit checks his muscles, while another picture captures the brothers sharing a hearty laugh as they enjoy their time together.

Notably, Rohit Roy shares a close and emotional bond with his elder brother Ronit Roy. The actor has previously spoken about how Ronit took on a father-like role in his life after their father’s passing, making their relationship much deeper than that of siblings.

The brothers have also remained closely connected through their professional lives. Rohit and Ronit have shared the screen in projects such as “Kaabil.”

--IANS

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