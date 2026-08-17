India world’s 2nd-largest fish producer, contributes 8 pc to global output

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) India is the world’s second-largest fish producer, contributing 8 per cent to global output, ranks second in aquaculture production, leads in shrimp production and export, and is one of the largest producers in capture fisheries, the government said on Monday.

Since 2015, the government has made cumulative investments of Rs 39,272 crore through key initiatives such as the Blue Revolution Scheme, Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), and its sub-scheme, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PMMKSSY), to drive sustainable growth and development in the sector.

The fisheries and aquaculture sector plays a critical role in India’s economy, providing livelihoods to approximately 3 crore fishers and fish farmers while generating significant employment opportunities across the value chain, according to Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

The ministry further said that youth, fishers and fish farmers are central to the future of fisheries sector, bringing enterprise, innovation and dynamism across the fisheries value chain from modern aquaculture practices, digital traceability and cold-chain management to value addition, branding, marketing and exports.

Their active participation is expected to further strengthen fisheries as a key pillar of India’s Blue Economy.

Notably, the Union Cabinet approved the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY), a Central Sector Sub-scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), on 8th February 2024 for a period of four years from FY 2023-24 to FY 2026-27.

PM-MKSSY will be implemented in all the States and Union Territories with an estimated outlay of Rs 6,000 crore.

It aims to address the inherent weaknesses of the sector through identified financial and technological intervention for bringing in institutional reforms to support the transformation of the fisheries sector in the long-term.

Following the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, the Department of Fisheries organised an interaction programme with beneficiaries under PM-MKSSY and their spouses to recognise their contributions and highlight the impact of government initiatives in the fisheries sector.

--IANS

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