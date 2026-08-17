Sohail Khan shares an adorable moment with mother Salma Khan, calls her ‘The strongest’

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan shared a heartwarming glimpse of his bond with his mother, Salma Khan, on social media.

In the picture, Sohail can be seen resting his head on his mother’s lap. Sharing the candid photograph, the ‘Tubelight’ actor wrote, “My mama is the strongest,” expressing his admiration and love for his mother. The candid moment captures the close bond between the mother-son duo. In the image, Sohail can be seen looking at the camera as he rests his head on his mother Salma Khan’s lap and poses for the picture.

Reacting to his post, Kushal Tandon dropped red heart emojis. The ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’ actor shares a strong and affectionate bond with his mother, Salma Khan. He has often spoken about the emotional support and strong values that his parents, Salma and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, instilled in him while growing up.

Sohail is also frequently seen sharing warm moments with his mother during family occasions and public appearances. His caring nature towards Salma, whether accompanying her or helping her at events, reflects the close relationship they share.

Meanwhile, Sohail Khan recently made headlines with his appearance as a wild-card contestant on the reality show “Alliance,” hosted by Kunal Kemmu and streamed on Amazon Prime Video. During his stint on the show, the actor grabbed attention for his significant 12-kg weight loss and candid revelations. However, it was his emotional revelation about a difficult chapter from his childhood that drew considerable attention. During an episode of Alliance, Sohail opened up about experiencing sexual harassment as a young boy, revealing that he kept the painful experience to himself for several years.

The ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?’ actor shared the revelation while discussing his strong opposition to bullying and ragging. He explained that his own childhood experience has influenced the way he approaches parenting and guides his sons, Nirvaan and Yohan.

--IANS

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