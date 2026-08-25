Yash’s 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' makers: Don't record scenes from film and post it on social media!

Bangalore, Aug 25 (IANS) The makers of director Geetu Mohandas's much awaited pan Indian film, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', featuring actor Yash in the lead, on Tuesday urged the public not to record scenes from the film and post it on social media.

With just hours to go for the film to release, the makers of the film took to their social media timelines to share a statement.

KVN productions, the production house producing the film, in its statement titled 'A Note from Team Toxic' said, "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is not just a film for us, it's years of heart poured into a world we built frame by frame, scene by scene, choice by choice. Every technician, artist, and crew member

involved in the making and release of this film intends for you to have a similar experience. An experience made for the big screen as a community."

The production house further went on to say, "The love you've already shown this film, the excitement, the thunderous advance we've seen coming in, means more to us than words can carry. Thank you for your support throughout our journey."

It then made a request to fans and film buffs. It wrote, "There's one thing we sincerely request from you, let the experience unfold the way it was meant to. Don't record scenes from the movie in theatres and post them on social media, don't give away story beats and spoilers and ruin it for others. Let the next person walk into the world of Toxic exactly the way you did. #ToxicOn26thAug."

For the unaware, bookings for the film, which is to hit screens on August 26, had opened on August 21.

Rocking Star Yash took to his X timeline to announce the opening of advance bookings. He wrote, "A fairy tale isn't just what this film is. It's also what making it was. One string of thought, talent from everywhere, each doing right by their craft, avalanching into TOXIC. "Peculiar Alchemy," as our Director calls it. Five days to go. Book now."

Sources in the industry claimed that the film had gotten off to a very strong start, reflecting the immense anticipation surrounding it. The early response further underlined the audience pull surrounding Yash and the curiosity around a world that is entirely new to the big screen, they claimed.

To mark the opening of bookings, the makers unveiled a special video featuring Rocking Star Yash, director Geetu Mohandas and the film’s ensemble cast. Through a collection of candid moments and reflections, actors Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair shared what made Toxic a special film for them.

From the film’s distinctive world to Geetu Mohandas’s unconventional approach, the cast’s words offered a glimpse into the belief and excitement surrounding the film ahead of its theatrical release.

The announcement further built anticipation to see Yash back on the big screen following the phenomenal success of the 'KGF' franchise.

'KGF: Chapter 2' had gone on to emerge as a global box-office phenomenon, grossing over ₹1,200 crore worldwide, cementing Yash’s stature as one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars.

With 'Toxic', the actor returns with a film that has already generated significant anticipation for its scale, distinctive world and ambitious cinematic vision.

Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' will also be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, taking its world to audiences across languages.

--IANS

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