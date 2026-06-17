Yashpal Sharma shares iconic ‘Lagaan’ poster signed by Aamir Khan & cast

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actor Yashpal Sharma shared a rare poster of his iconic movie ‘Lagaan’ with the official signatures of superstar Aamir Khan, the movie's director Ashutosh Gowariker and the entire cast of the iconic movie.

He seemed to have taken a trip down memory lane and alongside the exclusive poster, also posted a rare group picture featuring the members of the movie's cast and crew.

The reunion picture shows Yashpal Sharma posing alongside many familiar faces associated with cult classic.

Seen in the frame are actors Rajesh Vivek, Aditya Lakhia, Dayashankar Pandey, Amin Hajee, Akhilendra Mishra and other members of the film's extended family.

The team seemed to have united to celebrate the enduring legacy of the Oscar-nominated classic.

The main lead Aamir Khan along with director Ashutosh Gowariker are also seen in the picture.

Talking about the iconic movie Lagaan, it released in 2001 and was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

The movie even after 25 years of its release, remains one of Indian cinema's most celebrated films.

For the uninitiated, ‘Lagaan’, starring Aamir Khan as Bhuvan, the period sports drama revolved around a group of villagers who accept the challenge thrown in by the British rulers to a cricket match inorder to escape the exuberant taxes.

The film has become a box office blockbuster and even was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film that very year.

On the occasion of 25, years of the movie, Aamir Khan and the director Ashutosh Gowariker, recently were seen reuniting with the cast of the movie.

In the video uploaded by Aamir's production house, Aamir Khan Productions, on their social media account on Friday, Aamir and Ashutosh were seen warmly meeting all the cast members.

–IANS

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