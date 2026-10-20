October 20, 2026 5:00 PM हिंदी

Yash opens up about his decision to co-produce Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’

Yash opens up about his decision to co-produce Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actor Yash has opened up about what convinced him to come on board for the much-anticipated film "Ramayana" as a co-producer.

At the pre-launch event of "Ramayana" in Hyderabad, Yash opened up about his decision to collaborate with Namit Malhotra on the ambitious cinematic project.

Recalling his conversations with Malhotra in Los Angeles, Yash said the producer’s vision for Indian cinema played a key role in convincing him to join the project. He remembered Malhotra expressing his aspiration to see the Indian film industry reach greater heights, saying, “I want our industry to be placed at that level. That is the day I’ll be happy.”

Urging audiences across industries to come together in support of the film, the ‘Toxic’ actor added, “I request you from my side—all my well-wishers, fans, every cinema fan: Telugu industry, Kannada industry, Tamil industry, Malayalam industry, Hindi industry—for once, let’s come together if you like the film. Let’s come together and show the world.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, “Ramayana” is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film stars Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, and Rakul Preet Singh.

“Ramayana: Part One” is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on 5 November 2026.

Recently, Yash spoke about the significance of Ramayana, stressing that the epic transcends the boundaries of any single film industry. He called for the entire Indian film fraternity to come together to bring the country’s stories, culture and history to a global audience.

Yash said, “This Ramayana is in all our blood. So, when making this film, this is not a work that can happen from just any one film industry. The entire Indian film industry must come together.”

Speaking about the importance of taking Indian stories to a global audience, Yash emphasized the need to celebrate the country’s rich cultural heritage and history. He said India must take the initiative to tell its own stories rather than wait for others to do so. “What is our history? What is our culture? If we sit waiting for someone else to say it, it cannot be told,” he said.

--IANS

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