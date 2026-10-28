Yash on India’s cultural heritage of storytelling: We just don’t tell story, we remember it, pass it down to generations

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Kannada superstar Yash, who essays the role of Lankesh in the upcoming epic ‘Ramayana’, has spoken up on the cultural heritage of India with regards to its storytelling capabilities as a civilization.

The actor recently attended the grand Ramayana premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, alongside director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra and co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

Walking the red carpet with his wife, Radhika Pandit, Yash received a rousing welcome from fans, with chants of his name echoing through the venue as he arrived.

At the premiere, Yash spoke about the significance of bringing Ramayana to a global audience, as he said, “Where you start can never define how far you can go. Today, I’m proud being a member of the Kannada film industry, the Indian film industry, telling our story, which is not just a story”.

Speaking about the cultural and generational significance of Ramayana, Yash highlighted how the epic has remained an integral part of India’s storytelling tradition for thousands of years.

“In our country, we just don’t tell the story, we remember it, and we pass it down for generations to come. And this story has travelled for thousands of years. We are proud to present this story to the world, and hope it will give a message to the world which India as a culture, India as a heritage, what it offers to the global audience or the world”, he added.

Producer Namit Malhotra acknowledged Yash’s contribution to the project, highlighting that he is not just the superstar of the film but also his producing partner through Monster Mind Creations.

Speaking about their collaboration, Namit said, “Yash is not just the superstar of the film, but he’s also my producing partner. And from the very first day we met in Los Angeles, I think it was his conviction and my vision that really brought everything together. So, thank you, Yash”.

‘Ramayana’ is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026.

--IANS

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