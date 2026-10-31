October 31, 2026 2:05 PM हिंदी

Yash on his son's reaction to his role as Ravana: Why are you playing the bad guy?

Yash on his son's reaction to his role as Ravana: Why are you playing the bad guy? (Photo: IANS/PR)

Bangalore, Oct 31 (IANS) Rocking Star Yash, who essays the role of Ravana in director Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', has now opened up about one of the most unexpected conversations he had while preparing for the film – explaining to his young son why his father was playing the antagonist and not Lord Rama.

Sharing how his son reacted after learning about the epic, Yash revealed that the little one was initially shocked to discover that his father would be portraying Ravana.

He recalled, “My son knows who his father is, but now that he knows the story of the Ramayana, he was shocked. He said, ‘No, you're the bad guy! How can you do that?’ I explained to him that we have to depict the full story for people to truly understand it.”

Talking about the dilemma of helping his children understand the distinction between the actor and the character, Yash shared how he had to explain the larger significance of the story and why Lord Rama remains the ideal to look up to.

He said, “I had to sit my son down and tell him: in this story, the central figure you must look up to is Lord Rama. Everyone should walk Rama’s path. Ravana may appear grand, powerful, and imposing, but true, lasting victory in life only comes when you embody Rama's righteousness. I told him, ‘You can cheer for me as an actor in the theatre, but do not mistake the character for the ideal.’”

The conversation took another turn when his son asked him whether Ravana eventually loses and dies in the story. Recalling the moment, Yash said, “Then he asked, ‘Do you die in the end? Do you lose?’ That was hard. When I signed the project, I was thinking about giving my audience a compelling performance, but I hadn't anticipated my son’s questions. Teaching him the distinction between an actor and a dramatic role was quite an experience.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The first instalment of the two-part epic is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026.

--IANS

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