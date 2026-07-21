Yami Gautam says her journey has ‘indeed been the greatest teacher’

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam, who has been feted with the National Award for her work in thriller ‘Article 370’, has credited her journey in the world of showbiz for being her “greatest teacher”.

Yami started her career with television shows such as Chand Ke Paar Chalo,Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam. She had her first Hindi film release in the comedy-drama Vicky Donor in 2012. She shot to fame with her work in “Kaabil,” “URI: The Surgical Strike”, “Bala”, “A Thursday”, “Dasvi,” “Article 370” and “Haq”.

Yami was responding to filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who heaped praise on the actress saying that he “believes in the power of recognition especially when it comes from many years of sincerity along with an unwavering commitment to one’s craft.”

He had also mentioned that he is personally more impressed with the journey that “led you to it ..the struggles, the perseverance, the risks, the faith and the refusal to give up , is what gradually built it up brick by brick towards this moment of the final construction and I am sure there will be many more buildings to come.”

Responding to his words on X, formerly called Twitter, Yami credited her journey for her greatest learnings.

“Thank you so much, Sir. Your words truly mean a lot to me. The journey has indeed been the greatest teacher and I'm deeply grateful for your encouragement and generosity. Here's to continuing to learn, grow and stay true to the craft,” she wrote.”

‘Article 370’ is based on the 2019 revocation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir granted in Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

The film dominated the 72nd National Film Awards announcements as it bagged 3 awards including Best Music, Best Actress and Best Feature Film.

The awards were evaluated by an 11-member Central Jury chaired by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Jayaraj, who oversaw the final selection process after reviewing entries from across the country.

The event is organised by the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) and features a structured jury system. While the date for the National Awards ceremony hasn’t been announced yet, the ceremony is expected to be held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, where the President of India traditionally confers the National Film Awards on the winners. It has been the venue for recent editions, including the 70th and 71st National Film Awards.

--IANS

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