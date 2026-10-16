Yami Gautam reacts to receiving a big fat paycheck for her cameo in husband Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actor and National award winner Yami Gautam opened up to reports about receiving a big fat paycheck for her cameo in husband Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar.

She offered a candid and humorous response to a question posed by Madhuri Dixit on the sets of ‘Kon Honar Crorepati’.

In an upcoming episode of the quiz show, Yami and actor Aadinath Kothare will be seen gracing the hot seat, and during the conversation, Madhuri asked Yami about her cameo in Dhurandhar.

She cheekily asked whether she was paid for the appearance or agreed to do it at her husband’s request.

“Maine dekhi Dhurandhar. Bahut pasand aayi. Did you get paid for that cameo? Ya husband ne kaha ki, ‘Please babe, kar do na?’” (I watched Dhurandhar. I really liked it. Did you get paid for that cameo? Or did your husband say, ‘Please, babe, do it, won’t you?’)

Laughing at the question, Yami responded, “I think kuch cheezon ka mol nahi hai! Aditya said, ‘Please come on my set, pe aajao. I want good luck to be on my set.’ And to be directed by one of the finest directors of India was my fee. Even I was very surprised when I heard the news that I received a big fat check for my cameo. To get directed, I think, by one of the finest directors was my fee.”

(I think some things are priceless! Aditya said, “Please come to my set. I want good luck to be on my set.” Being directed by one of India’s finest directors was my fee. I was also very surprised when I heard that I had received a big fat cheque for my cameo. I think being directed by one of the finest directors was my fee)

For the uninitiated, Yami Gautam made a special cameo in her husband Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which went on to become a massive blockbuster.

The actress appeared as Shazia Bano, a nurse who is revealed to be an undercover Indian agent operating in Pakistan, in a brief yet significant sequence alongside Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film featured Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sara Arjun, among others.

–IANS

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