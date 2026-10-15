Yami Gautam on visiting Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir for the first time: ‘I have a lot of emotions in my heart’

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam visited the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, for the first time to seek the blessings of Lord Ram and offer prayers.

Speaking to the media during her visit, Yami said that she was filled with emotions and had come to the holy city with deep faith and devotion. “I just visited the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, and now I am here at Hanuman Garhi. This is the first time I am coming to Ayodhya. I have a lot of emotions in my heart. I have come here with a lot of devotion. Of course, I am a very small person to take blessings. By the grace of Lord Ram, this year has been very beautiful for my family,” she said.

The ‘Kaabil’ actress further expressed her happiness at getting the opportunity to visit the sacred land associated with Lord Ram.

“I have come here to take blessings from Lord Ram. I have come here for the first time, and I wanted to see this holy land. I am very fortunate to be able to see the holy land where Shri Ram has been waiting for 14 years,” she added.

Yami Gautam visited Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir to seek the blessings of Lord Ram ahead of the release of her upcoming film ‘Nayyi Navelli’. For the temple visit, the actress opted for a yellow saree, which she paired with long earrings. She completed her traditional look with subtle makeup, keeping her appearance simple and elegant.

The ‘Vicky Donor’ actress also took to Instagram to share her photo and captioned it as, “Ayodhya main Maa Sarayu ghat par aarti aur mann mein Shanti Navratri ke dino mein iss paavan nagri se aashirwad mila aur mann bhaavuk ho gaya. Ab jo kal ho so Shri Ram ki kripa. With all positivity & good wishes to all the films releasing tomorrow. Nayyi Navelli releases tomorrow in cinemas.”

“Nayyi Navelli” stars Yami Gautam in the lead role. The film marks Tamil filmmaker Balaji Mohan's directorial debut in Bollywood.

Nayyi Navelli is set to release in theatres on 16 October 2026 coinciding with the Dussehra festival.

--IANS

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