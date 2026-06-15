Yamal fit but set to begin FIFA WC opener on bench: De la Fuente

Atlanta, June 15 (IANS) Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said star player Lamine Yamal "recovered well" but will not start in the team's first game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Cabo Verde on Monday.

Yamal has been sidelined since tearing his hamstring while scoring a penalty in Barcelona's La Liga game against Celta Vigo in April.

"He is in good condition, he recovered in time as we expected," De la Fuente told a press conference, as quoted by Xinhua. "All the injured players recovered well and all of them are fit to play, but Lamine, Victor (Munoz) and Nico (Williams) will not start, their playing time will be decided by how the game unfolds."

As Spain is tipped as one of the favourites in the tournament, De la Fuente admitted his squad's strength but also warned his players to keep on their toes.

"It just means our previous performances were recognised by the outsiders who listed us as one of the title contenders. But there are many favourites, yet only one champion. It is not certain that the favourite will win the final, while the underdogs also have their say," he said.

"We should start our campaign steadily, and the opening win will surely lay foundations for our following matches. The international tournament is a competition of conditions at the beginning and leaves little room for error. So the first game is vital, both tactically and mentally," he added.

De la Fuente also denied the impact of left-back Marc Cucurella's potential transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid on his team.

"All the teammates will feel happy for good things; no one will jeopardise the team. Marc is a reliable player, and I have always had high hopes for him. He has been playing under me since he was 17. I know full well how well he can manage his emotions and handle pressure on the pitch. In my opinion, he ranks among the world's top full-backs," he said.

--IANS

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