Jaipur, Nov 23 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, expressed confidence that the Congress, under the leadership of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, would defeat the NDA government across the country in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, alleging that people had become increasingly unhappy with the BJP over its unfulfilled promises, which were still fresh in their minds.

Gehlot said the BJP had made several promises before coming to power, including bringing back black money, providing two crore jobs every year, depositing Rs 15 lakh in every citizen’s bank account and doubling farmers’ income, but had failed to deliver on them.

In an interview with IANS, the former Chief Minister said these promises remained fresh in people’s minds and the public would give its response in the 2029 general elections.

“The Assembly elections will be held in December 2028, followed by the Lok Sabha elections in May 2029. Under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, the NDA government will be wiped out across the country. People have become deeply unhappy with the BJP,” Gehlot said.

He added that the BJP had forgotten its promises and no longer talked about them, but voters had not forgotten what was promised to them.

“They made numerous promises, including bringing back black money, providing two crore jobs every year, depositing Rs 15 lakh in every person’s bank account, doubling farmers’ income and ushering in ‘achhe din’. The BJP has forgotten all these promises and no longer even talks about them. But these promises remain in people’s minds, and the public will respond in 2029,” he said.

Gehlot also linked the Congress’ recent good performance in the Rajasthan Panchayat elections to growing dissatisfaction with the BJP government and the impact of LoP Rahul Gandhi’s political campaigns at the national level.

He said the issues raised by LoP Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, including alleged vote theft, inflation and unemployment, had created a strong political impact across the country.

Referring to the INDIA Bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan and the march by Opposition MPs, Gehlot said the Congress leadership had consistently raised issues concerning democracy both inside and outside Parliament.

He also credited the unity displayed by Congress leaders in Rajasthan and the popularity of welfare schemes introduced during the previous Congress government, for the party’s electoral performance.

According to Gehlot, people were increasingly remembering the benefits of the previous government’s schemes, which he alleged had been discontinued or weakened by the present BJP government.

The Congress veteran maintained that the party’s immediate priority should be to strengthen its organisation, remain united and work towards electoral victory rather than focus on individual leadership ambitions.

--IANS

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