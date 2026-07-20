July 20, 2026 9:59 PM हिंदी

WTA mandates one-time genetic sex testing for women's tour eligibility

WTA mandates one-time genetic sex testing for women's tour eligibility

London, July 21 (IANS) The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has announced a major change to its eligibility rules on Monday, introducing mandatory one-time genetic sex testing for all players wishing to compete on the WTA Tour from Tuesday.

Under the updated women's eligibility policy, players must provide a cheek swab, blood, or saliva sample to test for the SRY gene. This gene is part of the Y chromosome and is responsible for developing male traits.

Only players who receive a negative result, indicating the gene is not present, will be eligible to compete. Those who test positive will go through further medical evaluation before a decision is made. Players will only be tested once in their lifetime. They must also sign a declaration acknowledging that they could face disciplinary action if they refuse testing.

The revised regulations replace the WTA's earlier policy, last updated in 2024, which allowed transgender women to compete as long as they maintained testosterone levels below 2.5 nmol/L continuously for the previous two years. Currently, no known transgender women are competing on the WTA Tour.

"The WTA's women's eligibility policy aims to promote equal athletic opportunities in women's professional tennis and ensure fair competition for all players in WTA tournaments," the governing body stated.

"Since its introduction in 1975, the eligibility policy has undergone periodic reviews based on developments in international sport."

"Following the latest review, which involved consultation with WTA members and changing standards in women's sport, the WTA board approved an updated women's eligibility policy based on biological sex, set to begin in 2026."

The WTA also recognised the sensitivity of the issue, stating, "The WTA understands that this is a sensitive and complex matter. We are committed to treating all players with dignity while implementing the policy in a respectful and thoughtful manner."

This decision follows similar actions by other governing bodies. World Athletics introduced mandatory one-time gene testing for athletes competing in the female category at world-ranking events in September 2025, while World Boxing approved compulsory SRY testing for all female-category competitors in May 2025.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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