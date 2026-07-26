Huma Qureshi shares glimpses from her mother's birthday celebration

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actress Huma Qureshi gave a glimpse into the joyous celebrations of her mother Ameena Qureshi's birthday.

She shared a series of heartwarming moments with her family on social media. Taking to Instagram, the 'Maharani' actress posted a collection of candid photos and videos from the intimate celebration. The pictures captured Huma spending quality time with her mother. One of the videos showed the actress' mother cutting the birthday cake, while the other images featured Huma posing with her family members. One of the candid shots showed the actress clicking a selfie while her family posed for the camera.

For the caption, the ‘Baby Do Die Do’ actress wrote, “25th July 2026 .. also the mothership ka burday .. so much to celebrate aaj.”

Saqib Saleem also shared heartfelt pictures with his mother, including one in which he was seen warmly hugging her. “Mothership love you . Thank you fr being born. Bharat mata aur meri mata dono ki jai,” (sic) he wrote in the caption.

Huma Qureshi’s mother, Ameena Qureshi belongs to a Kashmiri family background.

Recently, Huma Qureshi spoke about her mother and said that she had always been one of the strongest women she had known, even before she entered the film industry. In an Instagram post, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actress reflected on her mother’s influence in her life. Huma said that she learned the true meaning of strength from her — a strength that is quiet, patient, and always filled with love and care.

An excerpt from her post read, “Some of the strongest women I’ve ever known, I met long before any film set, starting with my mother. She taught me that real strength is quiet, patient, and always giving. That’s why Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam stays with me. A tree planted in your mother’s name isn’t just a sapling in the soil, it’s gratitude that keeps growing, season after season, long after the words “thank you” fade.”

Work-wise, Huma Qureshi was recently seen in the film “Baby Do Die Do,” which also starred Sikander Kher and Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles. The crime thriller was released in theatres on July 3.

--IANS

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