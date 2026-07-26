July 26, 2026 9:49 AM हिंदी

Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls for Punjab education minister to resign following Dharmendra Pradhan resignation

Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls for Punjab education minister to resign following Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has expressed her views on a social media post that called for education ministers of Punjab, Kerala, and Karnataka to resign following Dharmendra Pradhan’s exit.

A user on X shared a post claiming that Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation had set a precedent and urged the education ministers of Punjab, Kerala, and Karnataka to step down. The user also tagged political leaders Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal, asking them to stand by their statements. The user wrote, “Now that @dpradhanbjp has resigned, he has sent a precedent. It clears the way for Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka education ministers to resign. Cmon #RahulGandhi #ArvindKejriwal. Respect your own words.”

Reacting to the post, Devoleena wrote, “Countdown begins…… Shubh kaam mein aur deri nahi honi chahiye…Own it & Resign.”

Recently, Shweta Tiwari reacted to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. She took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video featuring CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke. In the clip, Dipke could be heard saying that after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, they could seek the resignation of any Cabinet minister who underperformed. Resharing the same, the ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay' actress wrote, “Now, when is the Punjab Education Minister resigning? And when are you protesting there, Cockroach Janta Party?”

Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down from his position on July 25 following weeks of student-led protests and public demonstrations in the national capital. The protesters called for his resignation over alleged lapses in the examination system, including the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

His resignation came days after a police action against protesters at Jantar Mantar triggered widespread criticism. The reported crackdown drew strong reactions from people across the country, with many extending their support to the students. The agitation, which began in Delhi, gradually spread to major cities and later reached smaller towns.

The protests gained further momentum after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed by Delhi Police from the Jantar Mantar protest site in the early hours of July 18, following the completion of his 21-day indefinite hunger strike.

Authorities shifted him to a hospital, citing concerns over his health, medical advice, and compliance with a Delhi High Court order. Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike demanding accountability and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged issues related to competitive examinations.

--IANS

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