WPL 2027: 'Want players who complement what we already have', says UP Warriorz's Abhishek Nayar ahead of auction

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) With the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 player auction set to take place in Kochi on Wednesday, UP Warriorz are heading into the player selection process with a strong core already in place and a clear idea of what they want from the remaining squad spots.

The Warriorz have retained 11 players ahead of the auction, built around a mix of international experience, seasoned Indian players and promising young talent.

Former Australia captain Meg Lanning, compatriot Phoebe Litchfield, England’s Sophie Ecclestone and USA international Tara Norris make up the overseas group, while Deepti Sharma leads the Indian core alongside Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal and Shikha Pandey. Young Indian players Kranti Gaud, Shipra Giri and Simran Shaikh complete the retained list.

With that foundation secured, the focus now moves to the seven slots still available, two of them for overseas players. For the Warriorz, the auction is less about chasing big names and more about finding players who fit defined roles within the team’s structure and add depth across a long tournament.

Head coach Abhishek Nayar, who took charge ahead of the 2026 season, said the retained group gives the team a firm platform to build on.

“We have a strong group in place, and the players understand our environment and what we want to achieve. At the auction, we are not looking at it as a chance to simply add names. We want players who complement what we already have, who give us options with both bat and ball, and who can handle different roles depending on the match situation. Balance and flexibility will be very important for us,” said Abhishek Nayar, head coach, UP Warriorz.

“We have also been clear about our belief in Indian talent. There are players in the auction pool who are hungry to improve and are ready for the demands of this level. If we can identify the right ones and give them the right platform, that is good for the team and for their development as well,” he added.

Kshemal Waingankar, COO & director of cricket, Capri Sports, said the franchise’s approach at the auction will stay consistent with the thinking behind its retentions.

“We went into the retentions with a clear idea of the kind of team we want to build, and the auction is a continuation of that. We have a core that gives us quality and experience, and now it is about adding the right pieces around it. We will be disciplined and stay true to our plan rather than being drawn into decisions that do not fit the squad," said Kshemal Waingankar, COO & Director of Cricket, Capri Sports.

"Our aim is to build a team that can perform consistently, and to keep creating an environment where Indian talent can grow and make its mark at the highest level,” he added.

The Warriorz will enter the WPL 2027 auction with the objective of completing a well-rounded squad around their established core, as they prepare for another competitive campaign.

--IANS

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