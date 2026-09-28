Lakshya Raichandani's unbeaten 210 put India U19 in firm command against Australia U19

Rajkot, Sep 28 (IANS) Carrying his rich white-ball form seamlessly into red-ball cricket, opener Lakshya Raichandani produced a masterclass in endurance and strokeplay by slamming an unbeaten 210 as India Under-19 took total control of the first Youth Test against Australia Under-19 by finishing day two at a formidable 430/8.

In response to Australia Under-19's first-innings total of 217, India Under-19 managed to take a commanding 213-run lead at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, thanks to Raichandani's marathon 256-ball knock, laced with 20 boundaries and four sixes.

Raichandani found a brilliant ally in local lad Mohit Ulva, with the duo completely deflating the Australian attack through an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 137 runs. Ulva launched a blistering assault on the tired visitors by racing to 58 not out off just 56 deliveries, a knock featuring five boundaries and four maximums, before stumps arrived.

Resuming the day from eight for no loss, India Under-19 faced early tremors on a surface that gradually eased out, as Sagar Virk and Kushagra Ojha fell early. But skipper Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan joined Raichandani to stitch a crucial 124-run third-wicket partnership that steadied the innings.

While Raichandani set a brisk pace to reach his half-century in 69 balls, Chauhan exercised initial patience before accelerating smoothly to score 54 off 81 balls with seven hits to the fence. With temperatures soaring and the Australian bowlers tiring, both batters looked set for hundreds before Barton took out Chauhan to break the stand.

Australia Under-19 briefly clawed their way back into contention as Connor Gregory and Green tightened the screws by taking out India Under-19 batters. Despite the falling wickets at the other end, Raichandani held firm and found support in Ayaan Akram, who came into the side as a replacement for injured Pranav Ragavendra, by adding 51 runs for the seventh wicket.

Gregory removed Akram and Ishan Om in quick succession to briefly shift the momentum back toward Australia Under-19. But any hopes the visitors had of wrapping up the India Under-19 innings were dashed as Raichandani and Ulva snatched control back with a dazzling late-afternoon counter-attack.

Raichandani brought up his magnificent double-century with a boundary towards the closing stages of the day. The Australian Under-19 bowling attack was made to toil endlessly, as they used seven bowling options.

Brief scores:

Australia Under-19 217 all out in 86.5 overs trail India Under-19 430/8 in 92 overs (Lakshya Raichandani 210 not out, Mohit Ulva 58 not out; Kasey Barton 3-65, Connor Gregory 2-87) by 213 runs

--IANS

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