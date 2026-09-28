Odish T20 League: When you stay calm, you get more ideas, says Subhranshu Senapati on MS Dhoni’s influence

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Following another victory in the tournament, Keonjhar Miners’ captain Subhranshu Senapati reflected on the team’s improving atmosphere, the role of experienced players in supporting youngsters and the importance of staying composed under pressure.

He also spoke about the influence of former India captain MS Dhoni, whose calm approach to leadership has shaped his own captaincy during his time with Chennai Super Kings.

The team faced some pressure after losing its opening match, especially with expectations high on a platform that brings together experienced players and young talent. However, Senapati said the side has gradually found its rhythm and is now looking ahead with confidence.

“Honestly, the environment in the team is really good right now. Initially, after we lost the first match, there was a bit of pressure because this is a huge platform and expectations are high. It was important for us to move forward in the tournament, so I am quite happy with how things are going. At the same time, as we progress, we will have to play better cricket,” he said.

Senapati said the team’s response after the opening defeat was built on confidence, with senior players and the coaching staff helping the younger members settle into the tournament.

“The process was simple. We had to believe in ourselves and trust that we could do here what we have been doing so far, with the same confidence. The coaches have been very supportive, while the seniors are also sharing their experiences with the youngsters. There is a very good atmosphere in the team,” he said.

The weather interruptions and change in schedule also tested the teams during the tournament. However, Senapati felt his side had the balance to adapt to different conditions.

“I feel we have a well-balanced team. Whether it is 10 overs, five overs or 20 overs, if the team is good, we can perform in any situation or format. That belief is gradually coming into the team, and it is a good sign for us,” he said.

Asked about his calm demeanour as captain, Senapati credited MS Dhoni’s leadership and composure as an early influence on his own approach to the role. “In the beginning, MS Dhoni’s captaincy and calmness inspired me. I felt I should try to follow that approach. When you stay calm, you get more ideas,” he said.

He also spoke about the confidence Dhoni brings to difficult situations and the value of his on-field planning. “He has a lot of confidence in himself, whatever the situation the team is in. He does not give up on a match until the very end, and his on-field planning is very different. I believe in that approach, and he has helped me a lot,” Senapati added.

Senapati also highlighted the league’s role in giving young cricketers exposure to a wider audience, particularly those who have not yet had opportunities at higher levels.

“It is definitely very important. The matches are being broadcast, and people are watching. For youngsters playing at the district level who are not getting opportunities at a higher level, this is a good platform to showcase their talent. It is a very good tournament for them,” he said.

He added that the league also offers valuable exposure for experienced players, with the competition providing an opportunity to test themselves in front of a broad audience.

--IANS

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