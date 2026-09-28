Virender Sehwag charts the journey of Rise and fall in his professional career as a cricketer

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who hosts the streaming reality show ‘Rise & Fall’, has recollected the moments that exemplify the rise and fall in his professional career as a cricketer.

He spoke with IANS during the promotions of the show at a 5-star property in the city, and shared that life is a constant battle between fleeting happiness and challenging situations that test a person’s grit.

He told IANS, “In my life Rise and fall has happened a lot. I played my first match in 1999, the match was drawn so, I experienced the fall. Then I made a comeback, and scored the fastest 100 that was the rise for me. In 2007, I was dropped from the team, that was the fall. In 2008, I made a second triple century then I rose again. Life is all about ups and downs. It happens in life, if you keep playing”.

He further mentioned, “You are not Sachin Tendulkar, that you play for 20 years, and have a smooth sail. In everyone's life, rise and fall happen. But when you fall, you get a chance to make a solid foundation. When you rise, you become better”.

Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag took over the hosting duties from Ashneer Grover for the 2nd season of ‘Rise & Fall’. The reality series features 15 contestants competing over 42 days in a game built around power, strategy, alliances and shifting fortunes. The contestants are divided between the Rulers, who control the game from the Tower, and Workers, who live in the Basement and fight for opportunities to move up. Season 2 introduces an additional layer of audience participation, with viewers getting the power to influence who becomes a Ruler or Worker.

Swara Bhasker, Karan Patel, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shehzad Poonawalla, Gautam Gulati, Tej Pratap Yadav, Sara Gurpal and Kajal Raghwani are a part of the show. The series marks Virender Sehwag’s streaming debut as a reality-show host

Produced by Banijay Asia, the show is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

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