Asian Games: PGTI prez Kapil Dev backs Indian golfers to make their mark

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) President and legendary Indian sportsman Kapil Dev has extended his best wishes to Indian men’s and women’s golf teams ahead of the golf competition at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

The Indian contingent comprises Yuvraj Sandhu, Saptak Talwar and Veer Ahlawat in the men’s section, and Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs in the women’s section.

Kapil Dev, President, PGTI, said, “Representing India at the Asian Games is the highest honour. I extend my best wishes to Veer, Saptak, Yuvraj, Aditi, Diksha and Pranavi as they prepare to compete for the country in Japan. Each of them has earned this opportunity through determination, discipline and consistently strong performances. They possess the talent, experience and temperament to perform successfully on this major international stage.”

Exhorting the Indian golfers to approach the competition with confidence, Kapil Dev added, “My message to them is simple: believe in yourselves, play fearlessly and give it everything you have. The responsibility of representing the country should inspire you to raise your game. Stay focused, trust your preparation and play every shot with pride. The entire Indian golfing fraternity is behind you. Go out there, compete hard and make India proud.”

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “Yuvraj, Veer and Saptak have earned this opportunity through consistent performances, resilience and a strong competitive temperament. Their place in the Indian contingent is a proud moment for us and reflects the strength of our tour and the international pathway provided by the PGTI. All three possess the experience and ability to mount a strong medal challenge. We wish them, along with Aditi, Diksha and Pranavi, every success at the Asian Games.”

The Indian men’s trio will make its Asian Games debut with strong credentials and considerable experience of competing on the international stage.

Yuvraj Sandhu has been a regular on the Asian Tour and has been playing on the DP World Tour this season as a result of securing his DP World Tour card after winning the PGTI Order of Merit in 2025. The 29-year-old enjoyed a record-breaking streak on the PGTI in 2025 as he became the first player to win seven titles in a single season. He also set a new record for season earnings, having accumulated INR 1,91,67,100 on the PGTI in 2025. Yuvraj is a winner of 16 professional titles, including one international title on the Asian Development Tour.

Yuvraj said, “I played in Japan last year, so I have a very fair idea of how the golf courses are. We already have the course mapped out in detail, and the yardages. I think playing on the DP World Tour has polished my game, so I feel ready to tackle the course. It’s rained a lot there recently, so the course will definitely be softer. We are expecting ideal weather. Besides, I’m pretty much accustomed to playing in such conditions; I’ve been playing in the rain four weeks out of the past eight.”

The 30-year-old Veer Ahlawat has been a regular on the Asian Tour and also competed on the DP World Tour in 2025 after earning his card as a result of emerging as the 2024 PGTI Order of Merit champion. He is a six-time winner on the PGTI, besides a joint runner-up at the Indian Open in 2024.

Veer, who had a first-hand look at the course in Japan last month, said, “The course was short, and mostly those are the courses we play here in India. I think the main challenge in Japan is to get your wedges tuned in, and spin control will play a major role. In short courses, we have to be very precise on the tee, and most of the time, you do not even have to hit your driver off the tee. You have to manage the course well, make sure that even if you have a few hundred-yard shot, you are there in the game.”

Saptak Talwar, currently ranked No. 1 on the PGTI Order of Merit, has strengthened his game by dividing his competitive schedule between the European Tour and the PGTI. The 27-year-old Talwar is a two-time winner on the PGTI.

Talwar said, “The goal was to improve my ranking and qualify, and I am proud that one box has been ticked. The next aim is to make the cut for the LA Olympics. I think I have played enough in Europe, and Europe is about rain, wind, and other elements. I think we like our chances of battling the elements, as Japan is expected to have similar weather at this time. Having the experience under my belt of playing in not-so-pretty weather is definitely an advantage.”

The six-member contingent reflects the growing strength and competitiveness of Indian golf. The players’ progress across domestic and international tours underlines the increasing depth of the sport in the country and India’s ability to produce golfers capable of succeeding at the highest level.

--IANS

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