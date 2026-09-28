India dispatches anti-tuberculosis medicines to Sri Lanka

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) India on Monday sent about three tonnes of anti-tuberculosis medicines to Colombo, reaffirming its commitment to supporting Sri Lanka's public health system.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said that a consignment of anti-tuberculosis medicines was sent to Colombo aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft.

"India remains committed to supporting Sri Lanka's public health system. About 3 tonnes of anti-tuberculosis medicines were dispatched to Colombo today aboard an IAF C130J," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

On September 16, the construction of a new two-storey accident and emergency unit at the District General Hospital in Sri Lanka's Mannar started with financial assistance received from the Indian government.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Sri Lanka's Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa and India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha were present at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the unit. According to the Indian High Commission, the project will be supported by an Indian grant of Sri Lankan Rupees (SLR) 600 million.

"Strengthening Healthcare, Saving Lives! Delighted to join H.E. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Hon’ble Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa at the foundation stone laying ceremony for a new two-storey Accident and Emergency Unit at the District General Hospital, Mannar," High Commissioner Jha posted on X.

"Supported by an Indian grant of SLR 600 million, this project will also supply the unit with essential medical equipment, ensuring timely emergency care during the critical 'golden hour', he added.

Jha described the project as a "true testament" to the enduring partnership between India and Sri Lanka and the shared commitment of both nations to people-centric development.

On September 4, Jha inaugurated 'Suhadagama', the 21st Model Village, in Polonnaruwa along with Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne and Deputy Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply T B Sarath.

"Inaugurated 'Suhadagama', the 21st Model Village, in Polonnaruwa alongside Hon. Speaker of Sri Lankan Parliament Dr Jagath Wickramaratne and Hon. Deputy Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply Mr. T B Sarath. Supported by Indian grant assistance, the model village project spans all 25 districts of Sri Lanka showcasing the enduring strength of the India-Sri Lanka partnership in driving meaningful progress at the grassroots," Jha posted on X.

Last month, Santosh Jha and the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, Mahishini Colonne, reviewed the ongoing initiatives of the India-Sri Lanka Foundation (ISLF) and examined new project proposals to deepen bilateral ties across various sectors.

The two officials reviewed the work as they co-chaired the 41st Board Meeting of the India–Sri Lanka Foundation (ISLF) in New Delhi on August 28.

The ISLF is a trust fund set up by the Governments of India and Sri Lanka which provides funds for projects aimed at fostering ties between the two nations through enhancement of economic, scientific, educational, technical and cultural cooperation. The Foundation was established in 1998 by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the governments of India and Sri Lanka.

"Today, co-chaired the 41st Board Meeting of the India–Sri Lanka Foundation in New Delhi, along with High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India Mahishini Colonne. Board Members Mohan Kumar, Ashok Malik and Prasad Kariyawasam also attended the meeting," High Commissioner Jha posted on X.

"The meeting reviewed the foundation’s ongoing initiatives and examined new project proposals to deepen India-Sri Lanka ties across education, culture, science, technology, and other areas," he added.

--IANS

akl/as