September 28, 2026 10:49 PM हिंदी

Kolkata to host India Energy Week for the first time from January 28–31

Kolkata to host India Energy Week for the first time from January 28–31

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Kolkata will host the India Energy Week (IEW) for the first time from January 28–31, 2027, bringing the country’s flagship global energy platform to eastern India as the sector grapples with rising energy demand and a rapidly changing global energy landscape, it was announced on Monday.

The fifth edition of India Energy Week will be held at the New Town Convention Centre under the theme “Unlocking Innovation. Securing Energy. Shaping Tomorrow”, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said.

The event is expected to bring together more than 75,000 energy professionals, 700-plus international exhibitors and key decision-makers from across the global energy sector to discuss energy security, affordability, sustainability, technology and investment.

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, India Energy Week has expanded significantly since its debut in Bengaluru in 2023.

The fourth edition, held in Goa in 2026, attracted more than 75,000 energy professionals, over 700 exhibiting companies, participants from more than 120 countries and more than 6,500 conference delegates.

IEW 2027 will focus on technologies, innovations and partnerships aimed at strengthening energy security while supporting affordable and sustainable energy systems, particularly across countries in the Global South.

The conference and exhibition will cover a wide range of areas across the energy value chain, including oil and gas, LNG, refining and petrochemicals, hydrogen, biofuels, digitalisation and artificial intelligence, besides other emerging energy technologies.

The Ministry said the move to Kolkata marks a new chapter for India Energy Week by bringing the event to eastern India for the first time.

It will provide businesses, institutions and energy stakeholders in the region with greater opportunities to engage with international partners and participate in discussions shaping the global energy sector.

The international participation at IEW has also grown alongside the event's expanding scale. At the 2026 edition, 17 ministers and deputy ministers from countries including the UAE, Canada, the Netherlands, Oman, Brunei, Myanmar and Tanzania participated in the event.

International organisations such as the International Energy Forum, BIMSTEC and the Eurasian Economic Union also participated in IEW 2026.

--IANS

pk

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