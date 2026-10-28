October 28, 2026 11:38 PM हिंदी

WPL 2027 auction: Went in with a clear idea of the squad we wanted, says UPW coach Nayar

Went in with a clear idea of the squad we wanted, says UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar after the player auction in Kochi on Wednesday. Photo credit: UP Warriorz

Kochi, Oct 28 (IANS) UP Warriorz (UPW) head coach Abhishek Nayar said the franchise went into the 2027 Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction with a clear plan and came away with players who would give the side both quality and flexibility.

UPW were the busiest franchise at the auction held on Wednesday, adding eight players to the 10 they had retained. Their headline signing was Australia captain Sophie Molineux, the most expensive buy of Wednesday’s auction at Rs 1.10 crore.

“We went into the auction with a clear idea of the kind of squad we wanted to build. Sophie Molineux was a key addition for us, and we are delighted to have secured her services. Along with Grace Harris, Sneh Rana and the other players we have brought in, she gives us a lot of quality and flexibility.

“We wanted players who could contribute in different situations and complement the core we already have. We are happy with the group we have assembled and look forward to bringing everyone together ahead of the season,” Nayar said in a statement issued by the franchise.

Besides Sophie, UPW signed Australian all-rounder Grace Harris, India all-rounder Sneh Rana, leg-spinner Asha Sobhana and wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma for Rs 30 lakh each. Scotland all-rounder Kathryn Bryce and uncapped Indian all-rounders Sahana Pawar and Manali Dakshini came in for Rs 10 lakh each.

The franchise had retained a strong core that includes India all-rounder Deepti Sharma, former Australia captain Meg Lanning, England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone and Australia batter Phoebe Litchfield. Kshemal Waingankar, COO and Director of Cricket at Capri Sports, the franchise’s owners, said Sophie’s arrival would strengthen an already potent spin attack.

“Sophie Molineux’s addition further strengthens our spin attack and puts us in a strong position to explore different combinations. Grace Harris brings power to the middle order, while Sophie offers leadership qualities, exceptional bowling ability and a great presence within the team.

“We believe the combination of Sophie Molineux and Sophie Ecclestone could be a formidable force for us, while Grace gives us the flexibility to adjust our combinations based on the conditions and match situations,” he said.

Harris, who began her WPL career with UPW in 2023, returns after winning the 2026 title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Sobhana was bought back for a fraction of the Rs 1.1 crore the franchise paid for her in 2026.

UP Warriorz squad for 2027 WPL: Meg Lanning, Deepti Sharma, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Ecclestone, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Molineux, Grace Harris, Sneh Rana, Asha Sobhana, Sushma Verma, Kathryn Bryce, Manali Dakshini, and Sahana Pawar.

--IANS

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