WPL 2027 auction: Sneh ‘excited’ to play under Lanning, Sushma thanks UPW for trust in her abilities

Kochi, Oct 28 (IANS) India all-rounder Sneh Rana said she was excited to play under Meg Lanning after being snapped up by UP Warriorz at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction here on Wednesday.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma, also picked by the franchise, thanked the franchise for placing their faith in her. Both players were bought for their base price of Rs 30 lakh each in the ongoing auction in Kochi.

“I am very excited. I have always seen her on TV. Even now when she leads UP, it feels very good. Seeing her captaincy and the changes she makes, it feels very good. So very excited to play under her. Mei aa rahi hoon guys (I am coming, guys),” said Sneh to broadcasters Star Sports and JioStar.

Sneh, who has previously captained Gujarat Giants and was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru as a replacement player, had turned out for Delhi Capitals in WPL 2026. “First of all, I would like to thank the UP Warriorz for picking me and I am very excited for this opportunity.

“Like I always say, I will go to any team whenever I get an opportunity. Now that I am in UP, I would like to do my best for them and thank you so much to the management,” she added.

Sneh added that she was looking forward to linking up with India teammate Deepti Sharma and England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone in what promises to be a strong spin bowling attack for UPW.

“It is very strong, as you said, Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma will be with me, with whom I have always played for India. Now that I have also come to UP, so I know their strength. So we will keep talking to each other and it is going to be a lot of fun.”

Sushma, who last played for India in T20Is a decade ago and was with Gujarat Giants in 2023, returns to the WPL via UPW, a side whose trials she attended. She credited the franchise for showing faith in her.

“A player is working hard, and everyone works hard and then you perform as well. But a lot of times, especially in franchise cricket, that slot doesn’t get made for you. In the last two auctions, it was on the edge. But I was very hopeful that one day my hard work and all these things would come that one day everything will feel good, everything will sync together.

“So, I am feeling good today. A big thanks to UP Warriorz for showing that trust in me. Although I wasn’t expecting that it would happen or not, I was not thinking about it. But when you have played so much cricket, with experience, you learn what work you have to do throughout the day and you get focused on that and then what is next?

“So, I was always looking forward to the next day and the next tournament. So, it kept on going on its own and the way I have been doing my routines and hard work, I am sure it is the journey of every player. But eventually, when you get the result, when you get the opportunity, it feels really good,” she concluded.

--IANS

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