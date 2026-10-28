WPL 2027 auction: MI sign Latika Inamdar, Bharti Rawal as most uncapped players go unsold

Kochi, Oct 28 (IANS) Two-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) acquired uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Latika Inamdar and left-arm spinner Bharti Rawal for Rs 10 lakh each in the uncapped segment of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction in Kochi on Wednesday.

The two signings were the only business done in this phase, with every other uncapped all-rounder, wicketkeeper, fast bowler and spinner going unsold. Latika, who plays for Vidarbha in domestic cricket, was the only wicketkeeper picked in the round. Scotland’s Sarah Bryce, who was earlier with Delhi Capitals, went unsold, as did India’s Shivani Singh and Bhavika Ahire.

Delhi-based Bharti was the lone spinner to find a buyer. Shanu Sen, Australia’s Samantha Bates, Sonam Yadav and former Mumbai Indians spinner Parunika Sisodia all attracted no bids.

Among the uncapped all-rounders, Australia’s Charlie Knott, who joined UP Warriorz as a replacement for Tara Norris in WPL 2026, failed to attract a bid, so did her compatriot Tess Flintoff, who has been in fine form for Australia A.

India’s Pragati Singh, Anandita Kishor, Sujata Dey and Poonam Khemnar, who has previously played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians, also went unsold.

The uncapped fast bowlers also drew a blank. Eddla Srujana, who was a replacement player for Delhi Capitals in WPL 2026, Rima Ekka and former RCB pacer Shraddha Pokharkar found no takers, and neither did Under-19 World Cup winners Yashasri S and Shabnam Shakil, previously with UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants respectively.

UPW have been the most active franchise in the auction so far, and their headline signing was Australia captain Sophie Molineux for Rs 1.10 crore. Her former side RCB chased her until Rs 1.05 crore, but the defending champions, who began the day with only Rs 1.15 crore in their purse, eventually had to drop out.

UPW also brought back Australian all-rounder Grace Harris at her base price of Rs 30 lakh. Harris began her WPL career with UPW in 2023 and returns to the side after winning the 2026 title with RCB.

India all-rounder Sneh Rana also joined UPW for Rs 30 lakh, making it her fourth franchise in five seasons. The side later added experienced India wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma at her base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Delhi Capitals landed big-hitting India batter Kiran Navgire for Rs 75 lakh after Mumbai Indians bowed out of the bidding at Rs 70 lakh. Gujarat Giants signed wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini for her base price of Rs 40 lakh and Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast for Rs 30 lakh.

Orla will become the first Irish cricketer to play in the WPL. Mumbai Indians had earlier added uncapped Vidarbha batter Disha Kasat, who was a part of RCB’s title-winning side in 2024, for her base price of Rs 10 lakh.

Interestingly, Latika and Disha were in action together only a day earlier when they played key roles in a tense chase against Punjab in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy league stage match in Lucknow. Disha opened the innings and remained unbeaten on 66 off 52 balls, while Latika walked in with her side at 119/5 in a chase of 151, and struck a quickfire 17 off eight balls.

Several prominent names have gone unsold so far, among them Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu and India wicketkeepers Uma Chetry, Nuzhat Parween and Taniyaa Bhatia. Unsold players could still return in the accelerated rounds later in the auction.

--IANS

nr/bsk/