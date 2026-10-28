October 28, 2026 9:54 PM हिंदी

WPL 2027 auction: Confident that DC will become champions this year, says Navgire

Confident that Delhi Capitals will become champions this year, says Kiran Navgire after the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 Player Auction in Kochi on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Kochi, Oct 28 (IANS) India batter Kiran Navgire on Wednesday backed Delhi Capitals to finally win their maiden Women’s Premier League (WPL) title after the four-time finalists signed her for Rs 75 lakh at the WPL 2027 auction.

Navgire was the second-most expensive buy of the auction, with Delhi beating Mumbai Indians in a bidding contest to land the big-hitting batter. “I am very excited to play for Delhi Capitals. I have played with Chinelle Henry before, and I have also played with Shafali Verma. “I have also spoken to Jemimah Rodrigues in the past, so I know most of the players. I am very excited to share the dressing room and play alongside all of them,” Navgire said on JioStar’s ‘Match Centre Live Auction Special’.

The 2027 WPL season will be played from January 14 to February 7. DC have reached the final in each of the four editions of the WPL but are yet to lift the trophy. “Delhi Capitals have reached the final four times, so this year we have a chance to win it. I am fully prepared to play for Delhi Capitals.

“I feel that whatever the team has been waiting for over the last four years will finally be fulfilled this season. I am confident that DC will become champions this year,” added Kiran, who previously played for UP Warriorz.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Sushma Verma, who returns to the WPL after being picked by UP Warriorz for her base price of Rs 30 lakh, said her patience had finally paid off after going unsold in the last three auctions.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity to represent UP Warriorz. I was just hoping and waiting for it. Every player works hard and performs, but in franchise cricket, sometimes the slot is not made for you.

“I was not picked in the last three auctions, but I was very hopeful that one day my hard work would pay off and everything would fall into place. So, after getting picked by UPW, I’m feeling good. A big thanks to UP Warriorz for showing that trust,” she said.

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Latika Inamdar, signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh, was thrilled to be joining the two-time champions along with her friend Bharti Rawal, whom MI also bought for Rs 10 lakh.

“I’m really excited to join the two-time champions, Mumbai Indians. I’m also very happy that Bharti Rawal and I are in the same team. We were watching the auction together and waiting to see where we would go. When we found out that we were both picked by the same team, it felt really special. I’m very excited for the upcoming season,” she said.

--IANS

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