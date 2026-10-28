WPL 2027 auction: ‘At any cost is the right answer’, says UPW’s Waingankar on landing Molineux

Kochi, Oct 28 (IANS) UP Warriorz (UPW) were determined to sign Sophie Molineux ‘at any cost,’ said Kshemal Waingankar, the franchise’s COO and Director of, after the Australia captain was bought for Rs 1.10 crore at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction.

UPW edged competition from defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru to get the left-arm spin bowling all-rounder in their team for the 2027 season. Waingankar added that pairing her with England’s left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone could make for a lethal combination. UPW also have off-spin bowling options in Deepti Sharma and recently acquired Sneh Rana.

“At any cost is the right answer. I think that just puts us in a good position, whether that’s Sophie and Grace combined, to tweak our combinations and decide which combination works best. Grace brings power to the middle order.

“Sophie Molineux, obviously, leadership qualities, an exceptional bowler and obviously fantastic with the team in general. So our thought was her and Sophie Ecclestone together would be a lethal force. Again, like I said, with Grace, we have the option of switching and seeing how things work,” Waingankar told reporters in the press conference on Wednesday.

UPW also brought back Australian all-rounder Grace Harris for her base price of Rs 30 lakh and Waingankar agreed that the deal was a steal. Grace returns to UPW after winning the 2026 WPL title with RCB. “I would agree, yes. I definitely agree (that Grace was a steal buy at Rs 30 lakh). But it’s good to have her back. I think she’s been with us from season one.

“Our first game, I remember, when we had Grace Harris - 51 runs needed off 17 balls. She won us the game and set WPL alight. We were on the other end of the stick last year with her. But she’s someone I think that we were very happy to bring back.”

“Not a bad problem to have,” he said, referring to the selection headache UPW now face in picking their spin bowling combination in the playing eleven.

With four slots, including one overseas spot, still to fill and Rs 1.75 crore left in their purse, Waingankar said UPW were happy with the experience already in the squad, but would look to cover their remaining gaps in the squad.

“We still have a few spots to fill. Having said that, someone like a Grace Harris does come in and solve a few things for us, whether she can bat up the top, can bat through the middle as well, gives us that power.

“We have experience in our setup already with Deepti, with Harleen, with Pratika coming in this year. So we’re quite happy with what we have, but we will obviously try and cover our bases as we go further into the auction.”

--IANS

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