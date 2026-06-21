World Music Day: Vishal Dadlani shares reason behind celebrating young musicians

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Music composer Vishal Dadlani, who serves as a judge on the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’, has shared that he celebrates young musicians as they keep the spirit of music alive with passion, honesty, and dedication.

Talking about the same, he said, "Music has the incredible power to connect people, no matter where they come from or what language they speak. Every song carries an emotion, every voice tells a story, and that's what makes music so special. On Indian Idol, I'm constantly reminded that extraordinary talent exists in every corner of our country. Watching these contestants bring their own personalities, experiences, and musical influences to the stage is both inspiring and reassuring for the future of Indian music”.

He further mentioned, “It's a privilege to witness dreams taking shape through music every week. On World Music Day, I celebrate not just the legends who paved the way, but also the young artists who continue to keep the spirit of music alive with passion, honesty, and dedication. Here's to every melody that moves us and every voice that dares to be heard”.

Earlier, the composer got emotional after contestant Anshika’s soulful performance of the timeless classic ‘Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na’ on ‘Indian Idol’.

The iconic song, originally associated with the late veteran singer Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, and composer R. D. Burman made Vishal Dadlani emotional.

Vishal Dadlani was seen holding back tears, upon being asked about his emotions over the song, and shared, “Nahi, this is not for public consumption. Pancham da musician nahi hai. Kishore da, Lata ji, Asha ji, Gulzar sahab jab yeh gaana likha hai matlab itne dur se, itne deeply kisi ka dil kaise tod sakte hai? Alag hi koi shakti hai (Pancham da is not a musician. Kishore da, Lata ji, Asha ji, Gulzar sahab, when they wrote this song, it means how can someone break a heart from so far away, so deeply? There is some unique power)”.

“I don’t know how to explain, but in sab ke liye mera sar hamesha jhukta hai aur jhukta rahega. These people are music”, he added.

--IANS

aa/