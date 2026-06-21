World Music Day: Karisma Kapoor says her journey in cinema is defined by her iconic songs

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actress Karisma Kapoor, who serves as the judge on the dance reality show ‘India's Best Dancer’ season 5, has shared that her journey in cinema and her memories of the medium have been defined by the iconic songs she has performed.

On the occasion of World Music Day, the actress shared that she is quite amazed by how the younger generation interprets music.

Talking about the same, she said, “Every time I step onto the set of ‘India’s Best Dancer’ season 5, I am amazed by how a whole new generation interprets music through their incredible expressions and movement. It beautifully reminds me that music has always been pure nostalgia, magic, and emotion all wrapped into one. When I look back at my own journey in cinema, some of my most beautiful memories are defined by the iconic songs I got to perform”.

She further mentioned, “Music has this incredible power to instantly transport you back to a moment, a feeling, or an era. It is so inspiring to see how a single melody can spark such diverse storytelling on stage today. This World Music Day, celebrate the songs that make you smile, the beats that make you dance, and the melodies that touch your heart. Keep celebrating the magic of music every day”.

Earlier, the actress had revealed which film of hers demanded the longest rehearsals. Recalling her most memorable rehearsal experience, Karisma shared that ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, remains the film she rehearsed the most for.

‘India’s Best Dancer Season 5’, is available on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

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