World Music Day: Badshah shares what the artform means to him

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Rapper Badshah, who serves as a judge on the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’, has shared what music means to him, on World Music Day.

He shared that for him, music is all about breaking boundaries, exploration, and the ability to connect with people at large.

He said, “Music was never meant to fit into boxes for me. It's about breaking boundaries and creating moments that move people. Every genre has a story, every artist has a voice worth celebrating, and that's exactly what World Music Day reminds us. Platforms like Indian Idol do something truly remarkable. They don't just discover talent, they unleash it. I've watched countless artists walk through those doors as dreamers and walk out as voices the nation knows and loves. That transformation, that confidence they gain, that's the real power of music. On a stage like Indian Idol, it doesn't matter where you're from or what style defines you. What matters is your truth, your passion, and your ability to connect”.

He further mentioned, “That's what we celebrate on World Music Day. Not perfection, but authenticity. Not conformity, but courage. To every artist pushing creative boundaries: keep creating with conviction. To every listener keeping music alive in your homes and hearts: you're the reason we do this. The future of Indian music isn't just bright, it's fearless. And Indian Idol is helping write that story, one voice at a time”.

Earlier, the rapper looked back at his remarkable 20-year journey in the music industry. Taking to his social media account, he shared a series of nostalgic pictures from different stages of his life which was accompanied by a heartfelt note reflecting on the highs, lows, victories and sacrifices that have shaped his career. The carousel begins with a childhood photograph featuring a young Badshah sitting beside his father.

The other pictures offered a glimpse into his teenage and early adulthood years, capturing moments with friends and loved ones.

Badshah began his musical journey as part of the popular music group Mafia Mundeer alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh, Raftaar and Ikka.

--IANS

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