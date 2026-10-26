World Boxing U-19 C'ships: Dominant Aditya eases into gold medal bout

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Aditya became the second Indian boxer to make it to the final of his weight category in the 2026 World Boxing U-19 Championships in Budva, Montenegro, as he defeated Nihat Gasimov of Azerbaijan in the men’s 55kg semifinals.

Aditya, the Asian U-19 silver medallist, was dominant through the three rounds to bag a 5:0 verdict from the judges and will now face Islam Magomedov of Russia in the gold medal bout.

Megha Sheokand had earlier clinched his spot in the final of the women’s 80kg category with a RSC win over Meerim Chynybekova of Kyrgyzstan in the semifinals.

India will also come home with two bronze medals.

On Sunday evening, Harshika’s gallant fight against USA’s Lauryn Elmore was not enough as she ended on the wrong side of the 3:2 verdict in the women’s 65kg semifinals.

Megha Sheokand outclassed Meerim Chynybekova of Kyrgyzstan to reach the finals of the women’s 80kg category on Sunday. Megha dominated the opening round, and her opponent received the count thrice in the second round before the referee stopped the bout.

She will now face Ekaterina Frolova in the gold medal bout.

Prachi Tokas had bagged a bronze medal in the women’s 80+kg category after losing her semifinal bout.

Prachi will come home with a bronze medal after she lost the women’s 80+kg category in the semifinal, 1:4, against Samira Itonieva of Russia.

Late on Saturday evening, Harshita secured India’s fourth medal with a clinical 5:0 win over Ireland’s Grace Bailey in women’s 65kg. However, it was the end of the road for Asian U-19 champion Prachi as she lost her women’s 57kg quarterfinals against China’s Yaruo Zheng.

--IANS

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